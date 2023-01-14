Game Preview: Heat play the Bucks in 2nd straight match up inside “Miami-Dade Arena”

Game Story:
The now 23-20 Miami Heat are set to play the 27-15 Milwaukee Bucks again in an early game at 1:00 PM ET. Game will be aired on National Television on ABC.
Some good news for HEAT fans is that there’s a strong possibility both starters Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin come back to the line up today. Martin was upgraded to probable and Herro was upgraded to questionable. Kyle Lowry is still out.
For the Bucks, they are still without the services of all star Khris Middleton and maybe Giannis Antetokounmpo as well. Antetokounmpo didn’t play in the last match up in Miami and is listed as questionable with knee soreness again. Him playing or not could completely change the game plan for the Heat.
This will also be the first game in the newly named stadium, “Miami-Dade Arena”. Regardless of who ends up playing and being available, these are two competitive teams trying to contend in the Eastern Conference, so expect it still be a good game.
Gabe Vincent will be getting the start again at PG and it will be interesting to see how he follows up his career night performance on Thursday. Victor Oladipo will be trying to stay in rhythm and continue his recent success so expect him to make an impact off the bench.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Caleb Martin, probable
- Udonis Haslem, probable
- Tyler Herro, questionable
- Kyle Lowry, out
- Nikola Jovic, out
- Duncan Robinson, out
- Omer Yurtseven, out
Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, questionable
- Khris Middleton, out
- Serge Ibaka, out
Probable Starters:
Heat
- Jimmy Butler
- Caleb Martin
- Bam Adebayo
- Tyler Herro
- Gabe Vincent
Bucks
- Pat Connaughton
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Brook Lopez
- Grayson Allen
- Jrue Holiday
ODDS (via FanDuel)
Broadcast Info:
Tipoff: 1:00 PM EST
TV: ABC & Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)
Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
