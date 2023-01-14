Game Preview: Heat play the Bucks in 2nd straight match up inside “Miami-Dade Arena”

Game Story:

The now 23-20 Miami Heat are set to play the 27-15 Milwaukee Bucks again in an early game at 1:00 PM ET. Game will be aired on National Television on ABC.

Some good news for HEAT fans is that there’s a strong possibility both starters Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin come back to the line up today. Martin was upgraded to probable and Herro was upgraded to questionable. Kyle Lowry is still out.

For the Bucks, they are still without the services of all star Khris Middleton and maybe Giannis Antetokounmpo as well. Antetokounmpo didn’t play in the last match up in Miami and is listed as questionable with knee soreness again. Him playing or not could completely change the game plan for the Heat.

This will also be the first game in the newly named stadium, “Miami-Dade Arena”. Regardless of who ends up playing and being available, these are two competitive teams trying to contend in the Eastern Conference, so expect it still be a good game.

Gabe Vincent will be getting the start again at PG and it will be interesting to see how he follows up his career night performance on Thursday. Victor Oladipo will be trying to stay in rhythm and continue his recent success so expect him to make an impact off the bench.



Injury Report:

Heat

Caleb Martin, probable

Udonis Haslem, probable

Tyler Herro, questionable

Kyle Lowry, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, questionable

Khris Middleton, out

Serge Ibaka, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Gabe Vincent

Bucks

Pat Connaughton

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez

Grayson Allen

Jrue Holiday

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 1:00 PM EST

TV: ABC & Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

