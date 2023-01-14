 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Milwaukee Bucks (27-15) @ Miami HEAT (23-20)

Antetokounmpo is out again today in an early 1:00pm matchup against the Bucks.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (23-20) host the Milwaukee Bucks (27-15) for the second straight game at the newly-christened Miami-Dade Arena.

The game will be played early starting at 1:00pm.

The injury list appears to be largely the same as the last game with Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out once again with left knee soreness while Heat starters Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin will also miss out on this current back-to-back set between Miami and Milwaukee. Dewayne Dedmon returns to the active roster after his self-inflicted one-game team suspension.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

  • Udonis Haslem, available
  • Tyler Herro, out
  • Caleb Martin, out
  • Kyle Lowry, out
  • Nikola Jovic, out
  • Duncan Robinson, out
  • Omer Yurtseven, out

Bucks

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, out
  • Khris Middleton, out
  • Serge Ibaka, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 1:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Bucks Position Heat
Position
Jrue Holiday PG Gabe Vincent
MarJon Beauchamp SG Max Strus
Pat Connaughton SF Jimmy Butler
Bobby Portis PF Haywood Highsmith
Brook Lopez C Bam Adebayo

