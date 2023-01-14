NBA GAMETHREAD: Milwaukee Bucks (27-15) @ Miami HEAT (23-20)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (23-20) host the Milwaukee Bucks (27-15) for the second straight game at the newly-christened Miami-Dade Arena.

The game will be played early starting at 1:00pm.

The injury list appears to be largely the same as the last game with Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out once again with left knee soreness while Heat starters Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin will also miss out on this current back-to-back set between Miami and Milwaukee. Dewayne Dedmon returns to the active roster after his self-inflicted one-game team suspension.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Udonis Haslem, available

Tyler Herro, out

Caleb Martin, out

Kyle Lowry, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, out

Khris Middleton, out

Serge Ibaka, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 1:00 p.m. EST