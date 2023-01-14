NBA GAMETHREAD: Milwaukee Bucks (27-15) @ Miami HEAT (23-20)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (23-20) host the Milwaukee Bucks (27-15) for the second straight game at the newly-christened Miami-Dade Arena.
The game will be played early starting at 1:00pm.
The injury list appears to be largely the same as the last game with Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out once again with left knee soreness while Heat starters Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin will also miss out on this current back-to-back set between Miami and Milwaukee. Dewayne Dedmon returns to the active roster after his self-inflicted one-game team suspension.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat
- Udonis Haslem, available
- Tyler Herro, out
- Caleb Martin, out
- Kyle Lowry, out
- Nikola Jovic, out
- Duncan Robinson, out
- Omer Yurtseven, out
Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, out
- Khris Middleton, out
- Serge Ibaka, out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 1:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Bucks
|Position
|Heat
|Bucks
|Position
|Heat
|Jrue Holiday
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|MarJon Beauchamp
|SG
|Max Strus
|Pat Connaughton
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Bobby Portis
|PF
|Haywood Highsmith
|Brook Lopez
|C
|Bam Adebayo
