Heat defeat rival Bucks off the back of another strong Gabe Vincent performance

The Miami Heat seem to be finally hitting their stride after 2 consecutive victories against the rival Milwaukee Bucks. Heat improve to 24-20, 4 games above .500 for the first time this year and winners of 3 straight. They have also won 12 of their last 17 games. This was a dominant performance, as Miami won today by double digits 111-95.

#HEATWin final - Miami 111, Milwaukee 95



Vincent: 27pts (5 3s), 5stls & 3rebs

Adebayo: 20pts & 13rebs

Oladipo: 20pts, 5asts & 3stls

Butler: 16pts & 4rebs

Strus: 10pts, 7rebs & 4asts

Gabe Vincent continues to play like he has something to prove, exploding with 27 points and 5 steals, 55 points combined the last 2 games. He is excelling as a starter in a small sample size of games, taking full advantage of his opportunity. His impact was huge on BOTH ends of the floor, and he has made the team better when being out there.

Gabe Vincent



- 27 Points

- 5 Steals

- 11/14 (79%)

- 5/8 from 3 (63%)



- 55 Points in the last two games against the Bucks

- First undrafted player with 25+ points and 5 Steals since Jeremy Lin

Vincent had an outstanding first half, as he recorded 21 points and did it in all different ways offensively. He was hitting the three ball, mid range, and even used his floater game.

What a half for Gabe. He's already at 21 points, just 7 off his career high (which he set 2 days ago).

Victor Oladipo has officially arrived, hitting his stride as an offensive threat and excelling in the 6th man role. This is what Heat Nation all over envisioned, to have a two-way player who has the ability to fill it up offensively in different ways. The NBA world deserves to see a healthy Dipo, and his emergence has been pivotal in the team’s recent success.

TURN US UP, VIC

Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo:



“He’s a major X-factor for our team. That’s what we had hoped for. That’s what we anticipated.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) January 14, 2023

Victor Oladipo in his last 8 games:



• 17.1 PPG

• 4.3 RPG

• 4.9 APG

• 1.9 SPG

• 40% 3PT (6.3 3PA)

• 6-2 record



He's back

Bam Adebayo did what Bam Adebayo does, adding a 20 point double double. He continues to make his case for an all-star selection, and he absolutely has earned it. He continues to improve his game each season and is having a career year. Back in 2021, Brook Lopez would use drop coverage on Bam in the playoffs forcing him to shoot the mid range. He has worked on that aspect of the game and the results have been showing.

Bam came alive in the 4th and finished with another 20/10 game

Haywood Highsmith is another player who has been playing his role extremely well. Doing all the little things as the PF, and has been starting recently with Martin being out.

I asked Erik Spoelstra about Highsmith’s role in the offenses as a complement:



“He’s embraced this role.”



Goes back to Summer League when he played this exact role



Says it’s very easy to want to go out there and put up 25 in that environment



“It took mental stability.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) January 14, 2023

Tyler Herro did not end up playing tonight after initially being upgraded to questionable. However, the depth of this team is finally showing positive signs. This is the best the Heat have looked all year, and although there’s still work to be done in terms of climbing up the standings, Miami seems to be figuring things out.

That’s 3 straight Miami Heat Wins:



◾️4-1 in their last 5.

◾️8-3 in their last 11.

◾️12-5 in their last 17. — (@HeatvsHaters) January 14, 2023

They will look to continue their success back on the road Monday in Atlanta at 3:30 PM ET.