Report: Dewayne Dedmon could be a trade candidate for the Miami Heat prior to deadline

The Miami Heat have been in many rumors and reports linking to possible trades at the NBA deadline. The newest report is that big man Dewayne Dedmon could possibly be a trade candidate for the Miami Heat prior to the deadline, according to Bleacher Report.

Dedmon is on a downward spiral as this season goes on. He has been in and out of the rotation due to missing a good chunk of games from a foot injury. The veteran center was picked up from Atlanta back in the 2021 season, and was able to provide a spark off the bench for two years in Miami. This year, it’s been different. His stats have all gone down, and his impact just hasn’t been the same as years past.

He has struggled to rebound and defend at a consistently high level. Team’s tend to outscore Miami when Dedmon is out on the floor. This report comes not long after he got into it with Heat staff during this week’s win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He threw a training device out on the floor and then was kicked out of the game by the referee’s. Then a one game suspension without pay was given by the Miami Heat. He was back with the team today against the Milwaukee Bucks today and seemed happy to be with the group again.

However, Dedmon did not play from coach’s decision. Orlando Robinson got the back up big minutes behind Bam Adebayo and played well. Solid production has been given for the most part from Dewayne Dedmon during his time in Miami. Just this year with the inconsistency in his game and the injury troubles, it’s been difficult.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds with the Miami Heat before the end of the night on February 9 when that deadline hits.