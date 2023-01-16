GAME PREVIEW: Heat hit the road to face Hawks on MLK Jr. Day

The Miami Heat begin a three-game road trip Monday to take on the Atlanta Hawks in Monday afternoon on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Heat have won 13 of their last 19, including back-to-back victories over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and Saturday inside Miami-Dade Arena, albeit without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Saturday’s 16-point victory over Milwaukee marked Miami’s biggest win — by point-differential — since Nov. 12, when they beat the Charlotte Hornets by 17.

Gabe Vincent was the man of hour, combining for 55 points across the two games, including 27 (one shy of his career-high 28 the game before) against Milwaukee on Saturday, filling in for an injured Kyle Lowry. Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin were also inactive over those two game due to injury.

The Hawks have won four of their last six, with recent victories over the Indiana Pacers (113-111) and the Toronto Raptors (114-103). They are one game below .500 and lost their only other meeting with the Heat this season, 106-98.

INACTIVE/INJURIES:

MIAMI:

Udonis Haslem (achilles) — PROBABLE

Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT

Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT

Caleb Martin (quadriceps) — QUESTIONABLE

Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

ATLANTA:

Clint Capela (calf) — QUESTIONABLE

Tyrese Martin (G-League) — OUT

Trae Young (shoulder) — PROBABLE

PROJECTED STARTING 5:

Projected Starters (at time of publishing): HAWKS: HEAT: HAWKS: HEAT: Trae Young G Gabe Vincent Dejounte Murray G Tyler Herro Deandre Hunter F Jimmy Butler John Collins F Caleb Martin Clint Capela C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO:

Tipoff: 3:30 PM EST

TV: TNT

RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!