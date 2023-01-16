NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (24-20) @ Atlanta Hawks (21-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (24-20) visit the Atlanta Hawks (21-22) today to begin a three-game road trip.

The game will be played early starting at 3:30pm.

Tyler Herro returns to the starting lineup but fellow starter Kyle Lowry is still out.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Udonis Haslem (achilles) — PROBABLE

Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT

Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT

Caleb Martin (quadriceps) — QUESTIONABLE

Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

Hawks

Clint Capela (calf) — AVAILABLE

Tyrese Martin (G-League) — OUT

Trae Young (shoulder) — PROBABLE

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 3:30 p.m. EST