 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (24-20) @ Atlanta Hawks (21-22)

Miami hits the road to face Atlanta after a successful stint at home.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
NBA: Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (24-20) visit the Atlanta Hawks (21-22) today to begin a three-game road trip.

The game will be played early starting at 3:30pm.

Tyler Herro returns to the starting lineup but fellow starter Kyle Lowry is still out.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

  • Udonis Haslem (achilles) — PROBABLE
  • Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
  • Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT
  • Caleb Martin (quadriceps) — QUESTIONABLE
  • Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT
  • Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

Hawks

  • Clint Capela (calf) — AVAILABLE
  • Tyrese Martin (G-League) — OUT
  • Trae Young (shoulder) — PROBABLE

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 3:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Hawks Position Heat
Hawks Position Heat
Trae Young PG Gabe Vincent
Dejounte Murray SG Tyler Herro
De'Andre Hunter SF Jimmy Butler
Onyeke Okongwu PF Haywood Highsmith
John Collins C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...