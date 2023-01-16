NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (24-20) @ Atlanta Hawks (21-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (24-20) visit the Atlanta Hawks (21-22) today to begin a three-game road trip.
The game will be played early starting at 3:30pm.
Tyler Herro returns to the starting lineup but fellow starter Kyle Lowry is still out.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat
- Udonis Haslem (achilles) — PROBABLE
- Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
- Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT
- Caleb Martin (quadriceps) — QUESTIONABLE
- Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT
- Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT
Hawks
- Clint Capela (calf) — AVAILABLE
- Tyrese Martin (G-League) — OUT
- Trae Young (shoulder) — PROBABLE
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Hawks
|Position
|Heat
|Hawks
|Position
|Heat
|Trae Young
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Dejounte Murray
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|De'Andre Hunter
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Onyeke Okongwu
|PF
|Haywood Highsmith
|John Collins
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...