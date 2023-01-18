Game Preview: Miami Heat head on the road looking to bounce back against the New Orleans Pelicans

Game Story:

The now 24-21 Miami Heat head to New Orleans to play the 3rd seed in the West Pelicans. This is a strong team that has played very well this season, but they have been the best when their star Zion Williamson is out on the court. Tonight, both Williamson and Brandon Ingram are listed as out. Stars being out for opposing teams hasn’t fared well when it comes to getting wins for the Heat, so they need to still come out and play hard to secure this win.

For Miami, Kyle Lowry was upgraded to questionable and seems like he could be back in the line up. Caleb Martin is probable, meaning their preferred starting five could all be out there. The Heat need to bounce back after a loss in Atlanta on Monday and get back to 4 games above .500. They need to do it on the defensive end and limit their turnovers; two things that the team struggled with in Atlanta.

Look for both Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro to be assertive offensively and recover from their poor shooting night a few nights ago. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have been doing their thing, but they need the others to step up and provide that much needed help on the offensive end.

Injury Report:

Heat

Caleb Martin, probable

Udonis Haslem, probable

Kyle Lowry, questionable

Jamal Cain, out (g-league)

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Pelicans

Herbert Jones, doubtful

Zion Williamson, out

Brandon Ingram, out

EJ Liddell, out

Dereon Seabron, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Pelicans

Naji Marshall

Trey Murphy |||

Jonas Valanciunas

CJ McCollum

Dyson Daniels

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 8:00 PM EST

TV: ABC & Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

