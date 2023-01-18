NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (24-21) @ New Orleans Pelicans (28-18)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (24-21) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (28-18) tonight in the middle of a three-game road trip.
While starters Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are out for the Pelicans, the Miami Heat have their “usual” starting lineup for just the 15th time this season with both Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin returning to the starting lineup.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat
- Jamal Cain, out (g-league)
- Nikola Jovic, out
- Duncan Robinson, out
- Omer Yurtseven, out
Pelicans
- Herbert Jones, out
- Zion Williamson, out
- Brandon Ingram, out
- EJ Liddell, out
- Dereon Seabron, out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Pelicans
|Position
|Heat
|Pelicans
|Position
|Heat
|Dyson Daniels
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Trey Murphy III
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|CJ McCollum
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Naji Marshall
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Jonas Valanciunas
|C
|Bam Adebayo
