NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (24-21) @ New Orleans Pelicans (28-18)

Heat’s starting lineup returns back to health tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (24-21) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (28-18) tonight in the middle of a three-game road trip.

While starters Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are out for the Pelicans, the Miami Heat have their “usual” starting lineup for just the 15th time this season with both Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin returning to the starting lineup.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

  • Jamal Cain, out (g-league)
  • Nikola Jovic, out
  • Duncan Robinson, out
  • Omer Yurtseven, out

Pelicans

  • Herbert Jones, out
  • Zion Williamson, out
  • Brandon Ingram, out
  • EJ Liddell, out
  • Dereon Seabron, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Pelicans Position Heat
Dyson Daniels PG Kyle Lowry
Trey Murphy III SG Tyler Herro
CJ McCollum SF Jimmy Butler
Naji Marshall PF Caleb Martin
Jonas Valanciunas C Bam Adebayo

