NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (24-21) @ New Orleans Pelicans (28-18)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (24-21) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (28-18) tonight in the middle of a three-game road trip.

While starters Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are out for the Pelicans, the Miami Heat have their “usual” starting lineup for just the 15th time this season with both Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin returning to the starting lineup.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Jamal Cain, out (g-league)

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Pelicans

Herbert Jones, out

Zion Williamson, out

Brandon Ingram, out

EJ Liddell, out

Dereon Seabron, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST