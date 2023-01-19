NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat have “standing offer” for Jae Crowder

With the hefty list of names that have been involved in trade rumors with the Miami Heat there is one that continues to resurface; Jae Crowder. The disgruntled 3 and D PF has not played at all this season for the Phoenix Suns, as he has held out until a trade is completed. Miami though, seems to still be at the front of the rumors ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline next month.

Report: Miami Heat have ‘standing offer’ for Jae Crowder, which likely includes Caleb Martin https://t.co/nH5FUxy3kh — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) January 18, 2023

Miami is due to make a move to bolster this roster. If they can’t get their hands on a big name player like John Collins or even D’angelo Russell, Crowder seems like the “least thing they would do”.

“They have a standing offer to the Suns, as I understand it,” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “Phoenix wants to bring things closer to the deadline, to see if someone gets desperate, to see if they could do better or get Miami to add a pick. The Heat are going to do something big, and adding Crowder is probably the starting point, like the least thing they would do.”

That standing offer has reportedly been a Duncan Robinson swap for Crowder, as Robinson has been shopped aggressively by Miami for a while now. The report was made by Heavy.com’s Sean Deveny. However, if Phoenix still continues to have no interest in a swap like that, another deal is rumored to include Caleb Martin and Dewayne Dedmon (to match the salaries).



“The Suns earlier rejected an offer of Robinson for Crowder, and that is not likely to have changed,” Deveney wrote. “[Caleb] Martin, then, would be the most likely candidate to head to Phoenix, and center Dewayne Dedmon could be added to make the salaries work and keep Miami under the luxury tax.”

It’s definitely not ideal to give up a versatile rotation piece like Martin for a similar role player like Crowder. So I’m sure Miami will continue to push a Duncan Robinson swap or Robinson and Dedmon, hoping that Phoenix gets desperate. Crowder will be an unrestricted free agent, so if it comes down to it I’m sure the Suns would rather get something than lose Crowder for nothing in free agency.

The problem is that there are other teams who are involved for Crowder’s services as well. Woj reported last week that the Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are at the front of that list.

The Heat and Bucks are amongst teams interested in Jae Crowder trade (@wojespn). pic.twitter.com/neGr0UQt70 — Vice City Alerts (@ViceCityAlerts) January 14, 2023

Heat Nation knows what a player like Crowder brings to the organization; his shot making and elite one on one defense was a big strength to that 2020 Finals team. He seemed to compliment Bam Adebayo’s game very well in the starting line up. On the day of the deadline, it could come down to the very final minutes, as the Suns will be taking their time to try to find the best possible return for the PF.



It seems like it’s just a matter of time that a Jae Crowder Miami reunion unfolds. Regardless of who else the Heat bring in or not before the deadline, Crowder could still find his way back on this roster.