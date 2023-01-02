NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (19-18) @ L.A. Clippers (21-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (19-18) continue their West road trip with tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers (21-17) at the crypto.com Arena.

Dewayne Dedmon is out due to health and safety protocols as well as Nikola Jovic with lower back spasms. Jimmy Butler is available, as is Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin — who were all previously listed as questionable.

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard is out with an illness.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBA League Pass beginning 10:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Dewayne Dedmon, out (health and safety protocols)

Omer Yurtseven, out (left ankle surgery)

Nikola Jovic, out (lower back spasms)

Caleb Martin, available (Left Quadriceps; Strain)

Duncan Robinson, available (Left Hamstring; Strain)

Gabe Vincent, available (Left Knee; Effusion)

Jimmy Butler, available (Right Knee; Injury Management)

L.A. Clippers:

Kawhi Leonard, out (non-COVID illness)

Brandon Boston Jr., out (G-League)

Moussa Diabate, out (G-League)

Jason Preston, out (G-League)

Nicolas Batum, questionable (Left Ankle Sprain)

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 10:30 p.m. EST