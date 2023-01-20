Game Preview: Heat to visit Luka and the Mavs on the road on Tyler Herro’s birthday

Game Story:

The 25-21 Miami Heat head to Dallas to battle Luka Doncic and the 24-22 Mavericks. The Heat are in for a tough assignment tonight to keep superstar Doncic in check. Big man Christian Wood, who has been a key contributor for Dallas as of late is listed as out. As for Miami, for the first time in a while they are looking at a relatively small injury report.

Every regular rotational piece is available for the Heat. Today also marks a special day for the franchise as their young star Tyler Herro turns 23 years old today.

Tyler Herro turns 23 today. He's still the third-youngest player on the Heat's roster. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 20, 2023

The Heat are coming off a dominant, lopsided win against the Pelicans the other night. They have won 8 of their last 10 games and really seem to be turning a corner. Tonight will be a big test against one of the greatest talents in the NBA as the team looks to find consistency and keep building off of wins. Dallas on the other hand is coming off a loss to the Atlanta Hawks. So they will be coming out tonight looking to bounce back and get a nice lead early.

Miami needs to contain the aggressiveness from Dallas right out of the gate and counter with some buckets and strong defense themselves. Look for the Heat to be active in transition and turn defense into offense, as they did the other night.

Injury Report:

Heat

Udonis Haslem, probable

Jamal Cain, out (g-league)

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr., probable

Maxi Kleber, out

Christian Wood, out

McKinley Wright IV, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Mavericks

Reggie Bullock

Dorian Finney-Smith

Dwight Powell

Spencer Dinwiddie

Luka Doncic

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN & Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

