NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (25-21) @ Dallas Mavericks (24-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (25-21) visit the Dallas Mavericks (24-22) tonight on ESPN to end their current three-game road trip.

Both teams have a relatively light injury list.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Udonis Haslem, available

Jamal Cain, out (G-League)

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr., available

Maxi Kleber, out

Christian Wood, out

McKinley Wright IV, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST