GAME PREVIEW: Heat return home to face Pelicans

Four days after picking up arguably their most dominant victory of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans in The Big Easy, the Miami Heat return home to face those same Pelicans on Sunday inside Miami-Dade Arena at 3:30 ET.

Miami’s victory over the Pelicans was its only win against New Orleans over their three-game road trip, capped by a 115-90 loss against the Dallas Mavericks — who had the NBA’s 25th-ranked defense heading into the game — on Friday. Against Dallas, Miami shot 47.8 percent from the floor, but just 4-of-20 from distance while getting outscored by 42 points from 3-point range alone.

Victor Oladipo was Miami’s only real positive, finishing with a team-high 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting with a pair of triples.

New Orleans, who’s lost three straight and four of its last five, suffered a 123-110 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday. They’re 9-14 in road games this season.

INACTIVE/INJURIES:

MIAMI:

Udonis Haslem (achilles) — PROBABLE

Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT

Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

NEW ORLEANS:

Brandon Ingram (toe) — OUT

E.J. Liddell (ACL recovery) — OUT

Naji Marshall (toe) — DOUBTFUL

Dereon Seabron (G-League) — OUT

Zion Williamson (hamstring) — OUT

PROJECTED STARTING 5:

Projected Starters (at time of publishing): PELICANS: HEAT: PELICANS: HEAT: Dyson Daniels G Kyle Lowry CJ McCollum G Tyler Herro Trey Murphy III F Jimmy Butler Herbert Jones F Caleb Martin Jonas Valanciunas C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO:

Tipoff: 3:30 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!