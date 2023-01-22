NBA GAMETHREAD: New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) @ Miami HEAT (25-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (25-22) return home to host the New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) today at 3:30pm on Sunday at the Miami-Dade Arena.

Miami will continue to count on their regular starters today, while New Orleans will continue to be without their two best players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Udonis Haslem (achilles) — AVAILABLE

Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT

Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

NEW ORLEANS:

Brandon Ingram (toe) — OUT

E.J. Liddell (ACL recovery) — OUT

Naji Marshall (toe) — DOUBTFUL

Dereon Seabron (G-League) — OUT

Zion Williamson (hamstring) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 3:30 p.m. EST