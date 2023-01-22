NBA GAMETHREAD: New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) @ Miami HEAT (25-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (25-22) return home to host the New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) today at 3:30pm on Sunday at the Miami-Dade Arena.
Miami will continue to count on their regular starters today, while New Orleans will continue to be without their two best players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat
- Udonis Haslem (achilles) — AVAILABLE
- Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
- Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT
- Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT
NEW ORLEANS:
- Brandon Ingram (toe) — OUT
- E.J. Liddell (ACL recovery) — OUT
- Naji Marshall (toe) — DOUBTFUL
- Dereon Seabron (G-League) — OUT
- Zion Williamson (hamstring) — OUT
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Pelicans
|Position
|Heat
|Pelicans
|Position
|Heat
|Dyson Daniels
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Trey Murphy III
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|CJ McCollum
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Herbert Jones
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Jonas Valanciunas
|C
|Bam Adebayo
