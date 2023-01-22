 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) @ Miami HEAT (25-22)

Miami is back home today.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (25-22) return home to host the New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) today at 3:30pm on Sunday at the Miami-Dade Arena.

Miami will continue to count on their regular starters today, while New Orleans will continue to be without their two best players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

  • Udonis Haslem (achilles) — AVAILABLE
  • Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
  • Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT
  • Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

NEW ORLEANS:

  • Brandon Ingram (toe) — OUT
  • E.J. Liddell (ACL recovery) — OUT
  • Naji Marshall (toe) — DOUBTFUL
  • Dereon Seabron (G-League) — OUT
  • Zion Williamson (hamstring) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 3:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Pelicans Position Heat
Dyson Daniels PG Kyle Lowry
Trey Murphy III SG Tyler Herro
CJ McCollum SF Jimmy Butler
Herbert Jones PF Caleb Martin
Jonas Valanciunas C Bam Adebayo

