NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat “monitoring” Serge Ibaka’s situation in Milwaukee

Not surprisingly, the Miami Heat are involved in yet another trade rumor. This time being linked to Milwaukee Buck’s veteran big man Serge Ibaka.



Report: Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks monitoring Serge Ibaka https://t.co/VGMujzjEGF — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 23, 2023

Ibaka hasn’t played recently for the Bucks due to personal reasons, and both sides are reportedly working to find a new home for the PF/C. Ibaka has been in and out of the rotation for the Bucks since he arrived there. He struggled with some injury problems the year prior when he was on the LA Clippers. The last time he was really utilized came in the 2020 season, where he had averages of 11.1 PPG AND 6.7 RPG on 51% shooting.

When given a role, this is a player who can still make an impact off the bench either as a back up 4 or 5. Ibaka has championship experience on the Toronto Raptors coincidentally with Kyle Lowry, when they both were on the 2019 roster in Toronto. For his career he also has averages of 12.0 PPG and 7.1 RPG on 51.3% shooting.

The Heat aren’t alone with interest in Ibaka, as the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks are also in the mix. The asking price isn’t rumored to be too much for him, as the Bucks are just looking for a second round pick or two. If there ends up being no suiters for their price, he could very well wind up on the buy out market.

If it comes down to that, Miami can sell him on the culture and championship pedigree, along with living in sunny South Florida. However, there would definitely be competition if it wound up being that way considering the relationship him and Kevin Durant have going back to their OKC Thunder days.

Like always, only time will tell how exactly it pans out. Miami seems to be interested though, and Ibaka is yet another name who has been linked to the Heat in the past before.