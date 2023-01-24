Game Preview: Miami Heat set to play Boston in an ECF rematch at home

Game Story:

The 26-22 and 6th place in the Eastern Conference Miami Heat have a big game tonight at home against the rival Boston Celtics. Boston is the best team in the entire NBA, sporting an impressive 35-13 record. Winning games like this against the best in the league is what helps turn the corner, and the Heat are in for a tough one.

The last time these two teams played in Boston they left with an OT victory. The core four of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry combined for 99 points that game. Everybody remembers the infamous Jimmy Butler announcement prior to that game; “Boston, I’m on the way.” Butler went on to hit multiple clutch buckets and the eventual game winner.

A player like Butler thrives in these type of games, where the pressure is big on a national televised stage against a top tier team. Something about the Heat and Celtics match ups just hit different, and I expect this one to be entertaining as always. This is the last and final matchup of the season against these two teams, and Miami will be trying to even the season series 2-2.

The injury luck is finally starting to go Miami’s way, as there are only 3 guys on the injury report and the entire regular rotation players will be available and healthy. As for Boston, their official report has not been submitted yet but big man Robert Williams ||| and Marcus Smart’s status is up in the air.

They both did not play last night against the Orlando Magic due to injury, and their availability could completely change the game plan for both teams.

Injury Report:

Heat

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Celtics

NOT YET SUBMITTED.

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Blake Griffin

Al Horford

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST

TV: TNT & Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

