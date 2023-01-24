NBA GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics (35-13) @ Miami HEAT (26-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (26-22) remain home to host the NBA-best Boston Celtics (35-13) tonight at 7:30pm in what is now known as the Miami-Dade Arena.

While Miami’s injury list is short, the Celtics have several key players out tonight including Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. Can the Heat take advantage?

The game airs nationally on TNT.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Nikola Jovic (Back Spasms) — OUT

Duncan Robinson (Finger Surgery) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (Ankle Surgery) — OUT

Celtics

Marcus Smart (Right Ankle; Sprain) — OUT

Jaylen Brown (Right Adductor; Injury Management) — OUT

Al Horford (Low Back; Stiffness) — OUT

Malcolm Brogdon (Personal Reasons) — OUT

Danilo Gallinari (Left Knee; ACL Repair) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on TNT or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST