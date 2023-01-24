NBA GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics (35-13) @ Miami HEAT (26-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (26-22) remain home to host the NBA-best Boston Celtics (35-13) tonight at 7:30pm in what is now known as the Miami-Dade Arena.
While Miami’s injury list is short, the Celtics have several key players out tonight including Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. Can the Heat take advantage?
The game airs nationally on TNT.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat
- Nikola Jovic (Back Spasms) — OUT
- Duncan Robinson (Finger Surgery) — OUT
- Omer Yurtseven (Ankle Surgery) — OUT
Celtics
- Marcus Smart (Right Ankle; Sprain) — OUT
- Jaylen Brown (Right Adductor; Injury Management) — OUT
- Al Horford (Low Back; Stiffness) — OUT
- Malcolm Brogdon (Personal Reasons) — OUT
- Danilo Gallinari (Left Knee; ACL Repair) — OUT
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on TNT or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Celtics
|Position
|Heat
|Celtics
|Position
|Heat
|Derrick White
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Payton Pritchard
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Jayson Tatum
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Blake Griffin
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Robert Williams III
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...