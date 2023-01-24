 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics (35-13) @ Miami HEAT (26-22)

The playoff rivals meet up for the final time in their regular season series, which airs on TNT.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (26-22) remain home to host the NBA-best Boston Celtics (35-13) tonight at 7:30pm in what is now known as the Miami-Dade Arena.

While Miami’s injury list is short, the Celtics have several key players out tonight including Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. Can the Heat take advantage?

The game airs nationally on TNT.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

  • Nikola Jovic (Back Spasms) — OUT
  • Duncan Robinson (Finger Surgery) — OUT
  • Omer Yurtseven (Ankle Surgery) — OUT

Celtics

  • Marcus Smart (Right Ankle; Sprain) — OUT
  • Jaylen Brown (Right Adductor; Injury Management) — OUT
  • Al Horford (Low Back; Stiffness) — OUT
  • Malcolm Brogdon (Personal Reasons) — OUT
  • Danilo Gallinari (Left Knee; ACL Repair) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on TNT or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Celtics Position Heat
Celtics Position Heat
Derrick White PG Kyle Lowry
Payton Pritchard SG Tyler Herro
Jayson Tatum SF Jimmy Butler
Blake Griffin PF Caleb Martin
Robert Williams III C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...