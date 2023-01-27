Game Preview: Miami Heat to host in-state rival Orlando Magic

Game Story:

The Miami Heat will be hosting the Orlando Magic tonight inside Miami-Dade Arena. The Heat are now sporting a 27-22 record as the Magic are sitting at 19-29. Miami are winners of back to back games and have won 7 of their last 10. Orlando has also won 2 in a row, and are coming off wins against East contenders in both the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.

The team records shouldn’t be looked into too much in this matchup. Yes, the Magic are sitting at 13th place in the East and have struggled. However, this is a young team with plenty of energy and guys capable of pulling off upset wins. Something that has been proven with Miami’s up and down season so far is that no win should ever be slated as an easy win.

Jimmy Butler sat out the last game vs Boston with back stiffness but will be back in the line up tonight. Everyone else in the regular rotation should be available as well, something that has been a good sight for Miami as of late. The Magic are a young team and will be pushing the pace. The Heat need to match that energy and pace right off the bat.

Two players to look out for on Miami’s side is Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Adebayo will be trying to continue his recent emergence and solidify his all-star case. Herro has struggled shooting the ball since returning from injury a couple weeks ago, so look for him to get in a rhythm and bounce back. He needs to look to be more efficient in his shot attempts.

For the Magic, Miami will need to slow down the young guns of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Two players that can fill up the stat sheet and leave their imprints on the game.

Injury Report:

Heat

Haywood Highsmith, probable

Caleb Martin, probable

Max Strus, probable

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Magic

R.J Hampton, out

Jonathon Isaac, out

Kevon Harris, out

Caleb Houstan, out

Chuma Okeke, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Magic

Paolo Banchero

Franz Wagner

Wendell Carter, Jr.

Markelle Fultz

Gary Harris

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 8:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

