Jimmy Butler, Heat rally late to down Magic 110-105

A fourth-quarter rally from the Miami Heat fueled their 110-105 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Miami, who trailed by six heading into the final 12 minutes, shot 61.1 percent with 37 fourth-quarter points — getting crucial contributions from Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin. Miami has now won eight of their last 11 and improve to six games above .500 at 28-22.

Butler led the way with 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting — scoring eight of Miami’s 12 points — in addition to six rebounds, six assists and one steal. Bam Adebayo had 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists, knocking down seven of his 14 attempts.

Martin looked his best since returning from his quad injury, tallying 13 points and pulling down seven rebounds. Max Strus netted half (5) of Miami’s 3-pointers (10) on seven triple tries, while Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Magic had five double figure scorers — with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony all finishing with a team-high 19 points. Despite Orlando shooting more efficiently, the Magic turned the rock over 20 times that turned into 32 Heat points.

Five of those turnovers came within the first 5:20, leading to six early points off turnovers, including an and-one from Adebayo to give Miami an early 16-9 lead. Though Orlando climbed back into the game and took their first lead with over four minutes left in the opening quarter.

The Magic lead increased to 10 — 42-32 — after Orlando opened the second quarter on an 11-3 run; Miami’s shooting was freezing-cold, while Orlando was shooting 58.3 percent and 4-of-8 from deep at the time.

Those 3-point struggles maintained its way throughout the rest of the first half, as Miami — who trailed by nine, 59-50, after the opening 24 minutes — finished the half 3-of-18 from distance. Butler led Miami with 18 first-half points with Adebayo had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Cole Anthony led the Magic, who shot 51.4 percent, with 17 first-half points. He was the only Magic player in double figures.

A pair of Butler free throws followed by Strus’ third triple of the game put Miami ahead 73-69, but Orlando closed the final three minutes on a 10-0 to go into the fourth quarter up six. But three straight triples — one from Strus (his fourth) and two more from Vincent — buoyed a 9-2 Heat run to give them a 84-83 advantage.

The Heat’s lead extended to five courtesy of two outstanding finishes around the rim from a spry Martin. Orlando wouldn’t take the lead the rest of the game, as Miami rallied behind Butler — informally known as Jimmy G. Buckets — in the final moments to earn the five-point win.

Another four-game road-trip begins for the Heat on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets, who have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season.