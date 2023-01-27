 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Orlando Magic (19-29) @ Miami HEAT (27-22)

Miami hopes to continue their winning ways at home tonight against their in-state rivals.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Orlando Magic Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (27-22) continue their homestand when they host the Orlando Magic (19-29) tonight at the Miami-Dade Arena.

Miami’s injury list thankfully remains slim with no new additions since their victory against the Boston Celtics, with Jimmy Butler set to return to the starting lineup.

The game will tip-off at 8:00pm .

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

  • Nikola Jovic (Back Spasms) — OUT
  • Duncan Robinson (Finger Surgery) — OUT
  • Omer Yurtseven (Ankle Surgery) — OUT

Magic

  • R.J Hampton G-League — OUT
  • Jonathon Isaac Left Knee; Injury Management — OUT
  • Kevon Harris G-League — OUT
  • Caleb Houstan G-League — OUT
  • Chuma Okeke Left Knee; Surgery — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Magic Position Heat
Markelle Fultz PG Kyle Lowry
Gary Harris SG Tyler Herro
Paolo Banchero SF Jimmy Butler
Franz Wagner PF Caleb Martin
Wendell Carter Jr. C Bam Adebayo

