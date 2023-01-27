NBA GAMETHREAD: Orlando Magic (19-29) @ Miami HEAT (27-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (27-22) continue their homestand when they host the Orlando Magic (19-29) tonight at the Miami-Dade Arena.
Miami’s injury list thankfully remains slim with no new additions since their victory against the Boston Celtics, with Jimmy Butler set to return to the starting lineup.
The game will tip-off at 8:00pm .
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat
- Nikola Jovic (Back Spasms) — OUT
- Duncan Robinson (Finger Surgery) — OUT
- Omer Yurtseven (Ankle Surgery) — OUT
Magic
- R.J Hampton G-League — OUT
- Jonathon Isaac Left Knee; Injury Management — OUT
- Kevon Harris G-League — OUT
- Caleb Houstan G-League — OUT
- Chuma Okeke Left Knee; Surgery — OUT
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Magic
|Position
|Heat
|Magic
|Position
|Heat
|Markelle Fultz
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Gary Harris
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Paolo Banchero
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Franz Wagner
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|C
|Bam Adebayo
