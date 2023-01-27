NBA GAMETHREAD: Orlando Magic (19-29) @ Miami HEAT (27-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (27-22) continue their homestand when they host the Orlando Magic (19-29) tonight at the Miami-Dade Arena.

Miami’s injury list thankfully remains slim with no new additions since their victory against the Boston Celtics, with Jimmy Butler set to return to the starting lineup.

The game will tip-off at 8:00pm .

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Nikola Jovic (Back Spasms) — OUT

Duncan Robinson (Finger Surgery) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (Ankle Surgery) — OUT

Magic

R.J Hampton G-League — OUT

Jonathon Isaac Left Knee; Injury Management — OUT

Kevon Harris G-League — OUT

Caleb Houstan G-League — OUT

Chuma Okeke Left Knee; Surgery — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST