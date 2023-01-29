NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (28-22) begin road trip vs Charlotte Hornets (14-36)

Game Story:

The 28-22 Miami Heat look to continue their success against the struggling 14-36 Charlotte Hornets on the road. Miami is on a winning streak, and has won 7 of the last 10. The team looks to finally be finding their groove and seems to have turned a corner.

Games like this are good to keep building on their recent success. Once again, Miami has all of their regular season rotation available. Something that has been a welcome sight for the Heat is having their main guys healthy, and that continues this afternoon. However, we won’t be able to see the twin match up of Caleb Martin vs Cody Martin as Cody Martin is listed as out.

The only player who’s status was up in the air was Gabe Vincent, but it looks like he will be playing. Tyler Herro has struggled with his shot a lot recently, so look for him to be assertive with the ball in his hands. The Hornets are one of the worst defenses in the NBA that sits in drop coverage, so there could be lots of mid-range and floater play to come from Herro.

He is in need of a bounce back performance. Bam Adebayo will be looking to be dominant as he has of late as well, continuing his NBA All-Star case.

Injury Report:

Heat

Gabe Vincent (Right Ankle; Stiffness) — PROBABLE

Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT

Nikola Jovic (Back Spasms) — OUT

Duncan Robinson (Finger Surgery) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (Ankle Surgery) — OUT

Hornets

Dennis Smith Jr. (Illness; Non-COVID illness) — PROBABLE

Cody Martin (Left Knee; Soreness) — OUT

Kelly Oubre Jr. (Left Hand Surgery) — OUT

Probable Starters:

Starting Lineups Hornets Position Heat Hornets Position Heat LaMelo Ball PG Kyle Lowry Terry Rozier SG Tyler Herro Gordon Hayward SF Jimmy Butler PJ Washington PF Caleb Martin Mason Plumlee C Bam Adebayo

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 1:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!