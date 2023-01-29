Heat drop one to second worst team in the East Hornets, 122-117

The up and down season of the Miami Heat continues, losing yet another game to a team that should’ve easily beat. It’s been a common pattern for the Heat this season, they lose games to teams that are worse than them in the standings and even teams where their best players are unavailable. Miami now drops to 28-23.

Jimmy Butler dropped 28 points along with Herro adding 24 and Bam adding 17. Adebayo started the game hot, getting to his spots as he usually does with high efficiency. However, he cooled off dramatically since that quarter. He didn’t get nearly as many touches and the Hornets defense adjusted to stronger coverage on him.

This game wasn’t lost on offense though, it was the defense. The team just could not get stops, especially when they needed it the most in the second half.



Man, that’s a bad loss for the Heat.



And the main reason is just as surprising: the defense never made the stops. — Will Manso (@WillManso) January 29, 2023

After 51 games, the Heat are who they are. They play close games against bad teams (or good teams missing their best players) because they’re average.



“Positionless” and “small ball” only work when you shoot 3s well and play great perimeter D. They don’t do either. — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) January 29, 2023

Miami was a step slow in the second half defensively and allowed P.J Washington and Lamelo Ball to get comfortable looks from 3 point range. The defensive urgency just wasn’t there as much as it usual has been as of late. Miami has slowly but steadily turned a corner this year and have strung together a nice handful of wins. It’s the consistency that is the problem, and Erik Spoelstra acknowledged it.

Erik Spoelstra on the Heat: “I see a path for our team to be great but it’s going to take a lot more consistency night in and night out.” — Will Manso (@WillManso) January 29, 2023

A loss to a team that was sporting a 14-39 record prior to this game should be unacceptable at this point. Especially knowing the games that are coming up for the Heat in this road trip, they really could’ve used a win today to jump start them on this next tough stretch. They now have to play the Cavs, Knicks and Bucks all on the road to follow up this game; all Eastern Conference playoff contenders.

With the trade deadline looming, there’s no way Pat Riley has been watching bad losses like this all season and expect no moves to be made, right?



Making a trade simply for making a trade is silly & dumb.



But then again, the Heat don't have many more options at this point.



Trades/moves will have to happen eventually. #HEATCulture — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) January 29, 2023

Miami really could’ve used another defensive stopper or two in this game. Something that can certainly be addressed in the next couple weeks. Can’t help by being disappointed with another sub-par Kyle Lowry performance as well; 11 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds on 3/11 shooting. He was a plus 7 while being on the floor, but the efficiency issues with him are still ongoing.

The Miami Heat have a chance to bounce back Tuesday in Cleveland against the 5 seed Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET.