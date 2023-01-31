Game Preview: Miami Heat head to Cleveland looking to bounce back

Game Story:

The 28-23 Miami Heat are in for a tough match up on the road tonight against the 21-21 Cleveland Cavaliers. Miami and Cleveland currently sit at 6th and 5th place, respectively. They are trailing Cleveland by only 2.5 games, and a big win tonight could help gain some traction in the standings. As well as bouncing back from their disappointing loss in Charlotte that took place on Sunday.

Over the years, Miami has indeed struggled against Cleveland on the road. Since Jimmy Butler has arrived in Miami the team sports a 2-3 record playing in the Cavs house. Some of those losses were 20+ point ones as well.



Heat are 2-3 in Cleveland since Butler arrived in Miami



Tough matchup tonight, which is why the effort levels in Charlotte were so odd



Butler questionable as well



For the Heat to pull off the upset against the higher seed team, they need to to do it on the defensive end. That means containing the all star talents of both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Also keeping the big guys in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley off the glass. With a front court combination like that, it is going to take a team effort in both defensive and offensive rebounding.

That starts with Bam Adebayo but also Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin to get involved on the boards. Matchup wise, this is what to expect:

So it feels like we might actually get a healthy Heat-Cavs matchup for once



I wonder how the Heat will matchup with them exactly



Lowry on Garland?

Herro on Okoro

Martin on Mitchell?

Butler on Mobley

Bam on Allen



Jimmy Butler was initially listed as questionable with some quadriceps issues, but he was just recently deemed good to go. The only question mark in the Heat’s rotation is the availability of back up guard Gabe Vincent, who is still listed as questionable with right ankle inflammation. He should be more of a game-time decision.

Injury Report:

Heat

Gabe Vincent, questionable

Jamal Cain, out (g-league)

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Cavaliers

Kevin Love, probable

Dylan Windler, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Cavaliers

Isaac Okoro

Evan Mobley

Jarett Allen

Donovan Mitchell

Darius Garland

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

