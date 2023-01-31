 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (28-23) at Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21)

Miami continues their road trip in Cleveland.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (28-23) continue their road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21) tonight at the

The game will tip-off at 7:00pm.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Gabe Vincent, questionable
  • Jamal Cain, out (g-league)
  • Nikola Jovic, out
  • Duncan Robinson, out
  • Omer Yurtseven, out

Cavaliers

  • Kevin Love, probable
  • Dylan Windler, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

  • Jimmy Butler
  • Caleb Martin
  • Bam Adebayo
  • Tyler Herro
  • Kyle Lowry

Cavaliers

  • Isaac Okoro
  • Evan Mobley
  • Jarett Allen
  • Donovan Mitchell
  • Darius Garland

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Check the odds out at FanDuel!

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...