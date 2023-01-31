NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (28-23) at Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (28-23) continue their road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21) tonight at the

The game will tip-off at 7:00pm.

Injury Report:

Heat

Gabe Vincent, questionable

Jamal Cain, out (g-league)

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Cavaliers

Kevin Love, probable

Dylan Windler, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Cavaliers

Isaac Okoro

Evan Mobley

Jarett Allen

Donovan Mitchell

Darius Garland

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)