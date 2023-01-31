NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (28-23) at Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (28-23) continue their road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21) tonight at the
The game will tip-off at 7:00pm.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Gabe Vincent, questionable
- Jamal Cain, out (g-league)
- Nikola Jovic, out
- Duncan Robinson, out
- Omer Yurtseven, out
Cavaliers
- Kevin Love, probable
- Dylan Windler, out
Probable Starters:
Heat
- Jimmy Butler
- Caleb Martin
- Bam Adebayo
- Tyler Herro
- Kyle Lowry
Cavaliers
- Isaac Okoro
- Evan Mobley
- Jarett Allen
- Donovan Mitchell
- Darius Garland
ODDS (via FanDuel)
Broadcast Info:
Tipoff: 7:00 PM EST
TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)
Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
