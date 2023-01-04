Teams have been calling Miami Heat to discuss trades centered around Bam Adebayo

All-star big man Bam Adebayo has been on a tear as of late for the Miami Heat. Take a look at his stats over the last 6 games:

Bam Adebayo over his last 6 games:



25.5 PPG

10.2 RPG

2.8 APG

1.2 SPG

59% FG pic.twitter.com/s76jjSf2pq — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) January 3, 2023

For Heat fans, everyone knew he had the potential to put up numbers like this. Before the season Adebayo bench marked the 18 field goal attempt mark as a goal for himself. It seems whenever he is aggressive offensively and reaches that shot attempt goal, it usually results in wins for the team. Aggressive Bam is something that Miami needs, and consistently. He has gotten better each season he has been in the association statistically.



It goes deeper than just the points though. Although he is now tied with Tyler Herro as the teams leading scorer, he is also putting up averages of 9.9 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLKS, on 54% shooting from the field and 83% from the free throw line. Also don’t forget to factor in his lock up defense, as the young man can guard all positions 1-5 at an extremely high level. He is evolving into an All-NBA caliber big, and even coach Erik Spoelstra has acknowledged the growth in Adebayo’s game.

“I think what he’s doing now probably better than he ever has in his career.”



- Coach Spo on Bam pic.twitter.com/QgxZz2OUJF — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) January 4, 2023

Miami is 6-0 this season when Bam scores 30 or more points. It is clear that he is an integral part of this team’s success. However, rival teams are noticing and acknowledging some of these stats, and have even made some calls to Heat front office about the availability of Adebayo.

Team have been calling the Miami Heat to discuss trades centered around Bam Adebayo, per @SeanDeveney



“Anyone calling on Bam is getting shut down immediately,” pic.twitter.com/J1Q3koRZwR — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 4, 2023

Yes, it could be a rumor, but because of just how good Bam has been this season it could definitely be a true report. It’s definitely nice knowing that even with the rumored report getting out there, Miami hasn’t even thought of entertaining the idea of moving their star center. The great Pat Riley knows better than to cut ties with a franchise corner-stone like Adebayo, even if it could mean getting a bunch of draft picks to build with in the future for his services. Regardless of Miami’s 20-18 record, the team is in win-now mode. The Heat have done the best when Bam is assertive with the ball in his hands, and is coming off a 31 point and 13 rebound double double in a win on the road vs the LA Clippers.

With Miami winning 8 of their last 11 games, Heat Nation should be excited about this next month or so before All Star break. They could very easily make a run and continue to climb up the standings. With Bam Adebayo being a huge reason for that, everyone should expect him to be off limits in any sort of trade.