NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (20-18) @ L.A. Lakers (16-21)

The Miami Heat (20-18) continue their West road trip with tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-21) at the crypto.com Arena.

Miami’s starting lineup is healthy but Nikola Jovic is out several weeks with lower back spasms, Duncan Robinson is out at least 4 weeks after hand surgery and Omer Yurtseven continues to sit out after undergoing surgery earlier this season.

For the Lakers, LeBron James is out with an illness after averaging 34.5 points in his last 10 games. Anthony Davis remains out as well.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on ESPN nationally beginning 10:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Omer Yurtseven, out (left ankle surgery)

Nikola Jovic, out (lower back spasms)

Duncan Robinson, out (hand surgery)

Lakers

Anthony Davis, out (Right Foot; Stress Injury)

LeBron James, out (non-COVID illness)

Lonnie Walker IV, out (Left Knee; Soreness)

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 10:00 p.m. EST