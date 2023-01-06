NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (20-19) @ Phoenix Suns (20-19)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (20-19) wrap up their up-and-down road trip tonight against the Phoenix Suns (20-19) at the Footprint Center.
Tyler Herro (back spasms) joins a crowded Heat injury list, as well as fellow starter Caleb Martin (quad). For Phoenix, Devin Booker is out as well as Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne.
The game will be televised nationally on ESPN, as well as Bally Sports Sun beginning at 10:00pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat
- Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
- Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — AVAILABLE
- Udonis Haslem (achilles) — AVAILABLE
- Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
- Caleb Martin (quad) — OUT
- Tyler Herro (back spasms) - OUT
- Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT
- Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT
PHOENIX:
- Devin Booker (groin) — OUT
- Jae Crowder (absent from team) — OUT
- Cameron Johnson (meniscus) — OUT
- Cam Payne (foot) — OUT
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 10:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Suns
|Position
|Heat
|Suns
|Position
|Heat
|Chris Paul
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Landry Shamet
|SG
|Max Strus
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Torrey Craig
|PF
|Haywood Highsmith
|Deandre Ayton
|C
|Bam Adebayo
