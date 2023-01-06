NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (20-19) @ Phoenix Suns (20-19)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (20-19) wrap up their up-and-down road trip tonight against the Phoenix Suns (20-19) at the Footprint Center.

Tyler Herro (back spasms) joins a crowded Heat injury list, as well as fellow starter Caleb Martin (quad). For Phoenix, Devin Booker is out as well as Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN, as well as Bally Sports Sun beginning at 10:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) — AVAILABLE

Udonis Haslem (achilles) — AVAILABLE

Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT

Caleb Martin (quad) — OUT

Tyler Herro (back spasms) - OUT

Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

PHOENIX:

Devin Booker (groin) — OUT

Jae Crowder (absent from team) — OUT

Cameron Johnson (meniscus) — OUT

Cam Payne (foot) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 10:00 p.m. EST