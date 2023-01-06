 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (20-19) @ Phoenix Suns (20-19)

It’s a battle between two teams with identical records tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (20-19) wrap up their up-and-down road trip tonight against the Phoenix Suns (20-19) at the Footprint Center.

Tyler Herro (back spasms) joins a crowded Heat injury list, as well as fellow starter Caleb Martin (quad). For Phoenix, Devin Booker is out as well as Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN, as well as Bally Sports Sun beginning at 10:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

PHOENIX:

  • Devin Booker (groin) — OUT
  • Jae Crowder (absent from team) — OUT
  • Cameron Johnson (meniscus) — OUT
  • Cam Payne (foot) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 10:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Suns Position Heat
Suns Position Heat
Chris Paul PG Kyle Lowry
Landry Shamet SG Max Strus
Mikal Bridges SF Jimmy Butler
Torrey Craig PF Haywood Highsmith
Deandre Ayton C Bam Adebayo

