Game Preview: Miami Heat back at home with a matchup against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

Game Story:

The Miami Heat return back home after going 3-2 on their road trip. They now have a match up against the 2 seed Brooklyn Nets in South Beach, who have won 13 out of their last 14 games. This will be a true test for Miami and possibly a statement win if they can get the job done against the hottest team in the NBA.

Brooklyn started out the season rocky with a losing record, just like the Heat, but they have turned it around and really hit their stride. The way they were able to overcome the early season struggles and go on a run that included 12 straight wins catapulted them into the race for best of the East.

This is something that all of Heat Nation is waiting on their Heat to do themselves. Miami has been playing better, winning 9 of their last 13 games, but a long winning streak could be pivotal for this team. Who better to continue success against a conference rival in the Nets? A win against a team like this would be great for the team’s confidence and build more momentum.

The key to this game is to contain both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Make them work for their buckets, and be able to answer offensively if either of them start to get hot. After it seemed like the team was momentarily getting more healthy, the Heat have yet another hefty injury report going into this game.

Miami will be without the services of their starting PF, who is again listed as doubtful for the second game in a row. Haywood Highsmith started in his place last game and will most likely get the nod tonight as well. Although he didn’t score against Phoenix, the rebounds, tips, deflections, and defense was great.

It seems like Jimmy Butler will be playing, but his side kicks in Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are both listed as questionable. Adebayo has a thigh bruise and Herro still having issues with back spasms. I see at least one of these guys suiting up for tonight, with the more likely being Adebayo I’d say.

Injury Report:

Heat

Gabe Vincent, probable

Dewayne Dedmon, probable

Bam Adebayo, questionable

Tyler Herro, questionable

Udonis Haslem, questionable

Caleb Martin, doubtful

Jamal Cain, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Nets

David Duke Jr., out

Kessler Edwards, out

Day’Ron Sharpe, out

Alondes Williams, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Haywood Highsmith

Bam Adebayo

Max Strus

Kyle Lowry

Nets

Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons

Nic Claxton

Royce O’Neale

Kyrie Irving

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Check the odds out at FanDuel!

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 6:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!