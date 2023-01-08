NBA GAMETHREAD: Brooklyn Nets (26-13) @ Miami HEAT (21-19)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (21-19) return home to host the Brooklyn Nets (26-13) at the still-named FTX Arena on Sunday.
Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will be available tonight, but fellow starter Caleb Martin will sit out with a strain in his left quadriceps.
The game will be televised on Bally Sports Sun and NBA League Pass beginning at 6:00pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat
- Gabe Vincent, available
- Dewayne Dedmon, available
- Bam Adebayo, available
- Tyler Herro, available
- Udonis Haslem, available
- Caleb Martin, out
- Jamal Cain, out
- Nikola Jovic, out
- Duncan Robinson, out
- Omer Yurtseven, out
Nets
- David Duke Jr., out
- Kessler Edwards, out
- Day’Ron Sharpe, out
- Alondes Williams, out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 6:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Nets
|Position
|Heat
|Nets
|Position
|Heat
|Kyrie Irving
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Ben Simmons
|SG
|Max Strus
|Kevin Durant
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Royce O'Neal
|PF
|Haywood Highsmith
|Nic Claxton
|C
|Bam Adebayo
