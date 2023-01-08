NBA GAMETHREAD: Brooklyn Nets (26-13) @ Miami HEAT (21-19)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (21-19) return home to host the Brooklyn Nets (26-13) at the still-named FTX Arena on Sunday.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will be available tonight, but fellow starter Caleb Martin will sit out with a strain in his left quadriceps.

The game will be televised on Bally Sports Sun and NBA League Pass beginning at 6:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Gabe Vincent, available

Dewayne Dedmon, available

Bam Adebayo, available

Tyler Herro, available

Udonis Haslem, available

Caleb Martin, out

Jamal Cain, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Nets

David Duke Jr., out

Kessler Edwards, out

Day’Ron Sharpe, out

Alondes Williams, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 6:00 p.m. EST