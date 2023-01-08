 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Brooklyn Nets (26-13) @ Miami HEAT (21-19)

Miami returns home to face the NBA’s hottest team.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (21-19) return home to host the Brooklyn Nets (26-13) at the still-named FTX Arena on Sunday.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will be available tonight, but fellow starter Caleb Martin will sit out with a strain in his left quadriceps.

The game will be televised on Bally Sports Sun and NBA League Pass beginning at 6:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

  • Gabe Vincent, available
  • Dewayne Dedmon, available
  • Bam Adebayo, available
  • Tyler Herro, available
  • Udonis Haslem, available
  • Caleb Martin, out
  • Jamal Cain, out
  • Nikola Jovic, out
  • Duncan Robinson, out
  • Omer Yurtseven, out

Nets

  • David Duke Jr., out
  • Kessler Edwards, out
  • Day’Ron Sharpe, out
  • Alondes Williams, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 6:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Nets Position Heat
Nets Position Heat
Kyrie Irving PG Kyle Lowry
Ben Simmons SG Max Strus
Kevin Durant SF Jimmy Butler
Royce O'Neal PF Haywood Highsmith
Nic Claxton C Bam Adebayo

