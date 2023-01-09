Adebayo with right wrist contusion, MRI finds

An MRI revealed that Bam Adebayo suffered a right wrist contusion during the Miami Heat’s 102-101 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He is listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After the game, Erik Spoelstra said that Adebayo suffered the contusion in the first half. He added, “he tried to gut it out in the second half, and you could see that he was basically playing with one hand.”

Early in the season, I wrote an article titled, “No big beyond Bam.” Omer Yurtseven was out with left ankle surgery — and he’s expected to miss at least the next month — and Dewayne Dedmon’s performance had cratered from when he joined Miami in 2021. Since then, Orlando Robinson has provided some solid production.

If Adebayo misses Tuesday’s game against the Thunder, Orlando Robinson should get the majority of center minutes — as he has in other games Adebayo has missed. In the loss to the Nets, Spoelstra played Robinson over Dedmon, something he was reluctant to do until now. Sunday night was Dedmon’s first “Did Not Play - Coach’s Decision” of the season.