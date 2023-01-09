Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Episode 6: How active will the Heat be at the NBA trade deadline?

Our latest episode of the Hot Hot Hoops Miami Heat NBA Podcast is here!

HHH writers Brandon Di Perno, Matt Hanifan, Daniel Riccio and Surya Fernandez recap the latest Miami HEAT news and notes including their tough loss to the Brooklyn Nets the previous night as well as the latest injury updates for Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Other topics include how the roster could be improved upon with just a month left until the NBA trade deadline, which players could potentially be available (or later via the buyout market), what Miami should do with their power forward position, whether or not any Heat players have put together a compelling case to be named to the NBA All-Star team with voting now open, and much more.

Have a listen, let us know what you’d like us to discuss in future episodes, and make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform!