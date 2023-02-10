Game Preview: Miami Heat host the struggling Houston Rockets

Game Story:

The 30-25 Miami Heat will be taking on the visiting Houston Rockets in Miami. The tanking Rockets are supporting a 13-42 record, and lost to Miami earlier in the season. Tyler Herro dropped a career high 41 points and 10 threes that game. Even though the Rockets are one of the worst teams this year, this could easily be a “trap game” where Heat fans could expect it to be an easy win, just to lose in the final minutes of a close game in the 4th quarter.

The Heat have lost games they should have won consistently this season. Whether that’s to teams with bad records or teams that have rested their star players. It is going to be important for Miami to not take their foot off the gas tonight and come out with high energy and effort. Gabe Vincent is expected to get the starting nod again with Kyle Lowry out. Victor Oladipo is also listed as out with that sore ankle still.

It will be interesting to see how Tyler Herro performs tonight considering he had his best game of his career against this same Rockets team not too long ago. Herro has been struggling with his shot as of late, so it would be real nice to see him snap out of his shooting slump with another dominant performance. Bam Adebayo and/or Jimmy Butler will probably be doing their thing, so a couple of the role players need to step up again to provide that extra help.

Last game it was the other two starters in Caleb Martin and Vincent who added a much needed spark. Martin has shot the ball extremely well as of late and has been more aggressive on the rebounds. He even had a 12 point and 11 rebound double double in the last game Wednesday vs Indiana. Vincent has also looked pretty comfortable in a starting role, so I see him continuing his success.

The hope is that Miami responds from dropping two straight by winning two straight and get back to 6 games over .500 by the end of the night.

Injury Report:

Heat

Gabe Vincent, probable

Udonis Haslem, probable

Victor Oladipo, out

Kyle Lowry, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Rockets

Kevin Porter Jr., out

Boban Marjanovic, out

John Wall, out

Frank Kaminsky, out

Justin Holiday, out

Danny Green, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Gabe Vincent

Rockets

Kenyon Martin Jr.

Jabari Smith Jr.

Alperen Sengun

Jae’Sean Tate

Jalen Green

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 8:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

