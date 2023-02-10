 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Houston Rockets (13-42) at Miami Heat (30-25)

Heat get back to business tonight against the lowly Rockets.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Houston Rockets Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The same exact Miami Heat (30-25) team returns to action at the Miami-Dade Arena to host the Houston Rockets (13-42) on Friday night.

The game will tip-off at 8:00pm.

INACTIVE/INJURIES:

Heat

  • Gabe Vincent, probable
  • Udonis Haslem, probable
  • Victor Oladipo, out
  • Kyle Lowry, out
  • Nikola Jovic, out
  • Duncan Robinson, out
  • Omer Yurtseven, out

Rockets

  • Kevin Porter Jr., out
  • Boban Marjanovic, out
  • John Wall, out
  • Frank Kaminsky, out
  • Justin Holiday, out
  • Danny Green, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Rockets Position Heat
Rockets Position Heat
Jalen Green PG Gabe Vincent
Jae’Sean Tate SG Tyler Herro
Kenyon Martin Jr. SF Jimmy Butler
Jabari Smith Jr. PF Caleb Martin
Alperen Sengun C Bam Adebayo

