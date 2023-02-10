NBA GAMETHREAD: Houston Rockets (13-42) at Miami Heat (30-25)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The same exact Miami Heat (30-25) team returns to action at the Miami-Dade Arena to host the Houston Rockets (13-42) on Friday night.
The game will tip-off at 8:00pm.
INACTIVE/INJURIES:
Heat
- Gabe Vincent, probable
- Udonis Haslem, probable
- Victor Oladipo, out
- Kyle Lowry, out
- Nikola Jovic, out
- Duncan Robinson, out
- Omer Yurtseven, out
Rockets
- Kevin Porter Jr., out
- Boban Marjanovic, out
- John Wall, out
- Frank Kaminsky, out
- Justin Holiday, out
- Danny Green, out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Rockets
|Position
|Heat
|Rockets
|Position
|Heat
|Jalen Green
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Jae’Sean Tate
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Alperen Sengun
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...