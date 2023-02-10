NBA GAMETHREAD: Houston Rockets (13-42) at Miami Heat (30-25)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The same exact Miami Heat (30-25) team returns to action at the Miami-Dade Arena to host the Houston Rockets (13-42) on Friday night.

The game will tip-off at 8:00pm.

INACTIVE/INJURIES:

Heat

Gabe Vincent, probable

Udonis Haslem, probable

Victor Oladipo, out

Kyle Lowry, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Rockets

Kevin Porter Jr., out

Boban Marjanovic, out

John Wall, out

Frank Kaminsky, out

Justin Holiday, out

Danny Green, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST