Game Preview: Heat to welcome Jokic and first seed Nuggets to Miami-Dade Arena

Game Story:
The banged up Miami Heat are in for a tough matchup tonight against the number 1 seed in the West in former MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. After Saturday night’s OT win in Orlando, the Heat are a season best 7 games above .500 and hope to keep it going, regardless of a pretty hefty injury report. The same 5 guys, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jokic are listed as out. As for the rest of the squad…
Heat 11-player injury report for Monday vs. Nuggets:— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 12, 2023
Out: Jovic (back), Lowry (knee), Oladipo (ankle), D, Robinson (finger), Yurtseven (ankle).
Doubtful: Haslem (personal).
Questionable: Herro (knee).
Probable: Adebayo (knee), Highsmith (elbow), Strus (shoulder), Vincent (ankle).
Since that Ira Winderman tweet of the injury report, Tyler Herro has been downgraded to doubtful.
Tyler Herro downgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Nuggets with knee contusion.— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) February 13, 2023
Not the greatest news to be missing two important play making guards in Herro and Victor Oladipo against the best of the West. However, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo should be good to go, and with those 2 guys out there leading the team it should be enough to compete. The Nuggets don’t know what the availability of Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon will be yet; two starters on their squad.
Murray’s presence could change the game plan for both team’s leading up to tip off. Gabe Vincent will most likely be available and starting tonight, and he will be looking to continue his success manning down that starting PG spot.
Gabe Vincent's productivity as a starter should not go unnoticed.— Hot Hot Hoops (@hothothoops) February 12, 2023
: @dan_riccio10 pic.twitter.com/m3vSBhXZ0J
Slowing down an MVP player like Jokic is no easy task, but if the Heat want to pull off the upset tonight they need to do their best to maintain him. An Adebayo/Jokic matchup should be very entertaining to watch. The Heat lost to this same Nuggets team a little while ago in Denver. So Miami will definitely be looking for revenge and defend their home court where they have been having lots of success as of late.
Even with this long injury report, it shouldn’t affect the competitiveness from the Heat. Their rotation tonight could look like this:
8 man rotation tonight possibly?— Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) February 13, 2023
Vincent
Strus
Butler
Martin
Bam
Bouyea
Highsmith
Orlando
Tonight’s game will be Nationally Televised on NBA TV.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Gabe Vincent, probable
- Bam Adebayo, probable
- Haywood Highsmith, probable
- Max Strus, probable
- Tyler Herro, doubtful
- Udonis Haslem, doubtful
- Victor Oladipo, out
- Kyle Lowry, out
- Nikola Jovic, out
- Duncan Robinson, out
- Omer Yurtseven, out
Nuggets
- Jamal Murray, questionable
- Aaron Gordon, questionable
- Collin Gillespie, out
- Zeke Nnaji, out
Probable Starters:
Heat
- Jimmy Butler
- Caleb Martin
- Bam Adebayo
- Max Strus
- Gabe Vincent
Nuggets
- Michael Porter Jr.
- Vlatko Cancar
- Nikola Jokic
- Bruce Brown Jr.
- Kentavious Caldwell-apple
ODDS (via FanDuel)
Check the odds out at FanDuel!
Broadcast Info:
Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST
TV: NBA TV & Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)
Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!
Loading comments...