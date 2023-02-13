Game Preview: Heat to welcome Jokic and first seed Nuggets to Miami-Dade Arena

Game Story:

The banged up Miami Heat are in for a tough matchup tonight against the number 1 seed in the West in former MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. After Saturday night’s OT win in Orlando, the Heat are a season best 7 games above .500 and hope to keep it going, regardless of a pretty hefty injury report. The same 5 guys, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jokic are listed as out. As for the rest of the squad…

Since that Ira Winderman tweet of the injury report, Tyler Herro has been downgraded to doubtful.

Tyler Herro downgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Nuggets with knee contusion. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) February 13, 2023

Not the greatest news to be missing two important play making guards in Herro and Victor Oladipo against the best of the West. However, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo should be good to go, and with those 2 guys out there leading the team it should be enough to compete. The Nuggets don’t know what the availability of Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon will be yet; two starters on their squad.

Murray’s presence could change the game plan for both team’s leading up to tip off. Gabe Vincent will most likely be available and starting tonight, and he will be looking to continue his success manning down that starting PG spot.

Gabe Vincent's productivity as a starter should not go unnoticed.



: @dan_riccio10 pic.twitter.com/m3vSBhXZ0J — Hot Hot Hoops (@hothothoops) February 12, 2023

Slowing down an MVP player like Jokic is no easy task, but if the Heat want to pull off the upset tonight they need to do their best to maintain him. An Adebayo/Jokic matchup should be very entertaining to watch. The Heat lost to this same Nuggets team a little while ago in Denver. So Miami will definitely be looking for revenge and defend their home court where they have been having lots of success as of late.

Even with this long injury report, it shouldn’t affect the competitiveness from the Heat. Their rotation tonight could look like this:

8 man rotation tonight possibly?



Vincent

Strus

Butler

Martin

Bam



Bouyea

Highsmith

Orlando — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) February 13, 2023

Tonight’s game will be Nationally Televised on NBA TV.

Injury Report:

Heat

Gabe Vincent, probable

Bam Adebayo, probable

Haywood Highsmith, probable

Max Strus, probable

Tyler Herro, doubtful

Udonis Haslem, doubtful

Victor Oladipo, out

Kyle Lowry, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Duncan Robinson, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Nuggets

Jamal Murray, questionable

Aaron Gordon, questionable

Collin Gillespie, out

Zeke Nnaji, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Max Strus

Gabe Vincent

Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr.

Vlatko Cancar

Nikola Jokic

Bruce Brown Jr.

Kentavious Caldwell-apple

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST

TV: NBA TV & Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

