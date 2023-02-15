Tyler Herro selected to be in 2023 NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest

Tyler Herro has accepted an invitation to the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend’s 3 point contest. Herro will be going up against Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Kevin Huerter, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Anfernee Simons and Lauri Markkanen. It is not expected for Herro’s knee contusion to keep him out of participating. The 4th year sharpshooter is shooting 36.9% from three this season.

Heat guard Tyler Herro has accepted a invitation to compete in the 3-point contest at NBA All-Star weekend, source tells AP. It is not currently expected that knee soreness - which kept him out tonight - will affect those plans. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 14, 2023

To go along with his 3 point percentage, he is also putting up 20.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG and 4.4 APG on 43.7% from the field. His 36.9% three point percentage is off a career high 8.1 3 point attempts per game. Herro is a volume shooter who can fill it up real quick once he gets going. He had a 2 game span earlier this season where he hit 19 3 point splashes. In 2 straight road games he hit 9 of them in OKC and then another 10 in Houston.

It seems like Herro himself is pretty excited for the chance to showcase his shooting abilities on a big stage.

Tyler Herro to AP on his 3-point contest selection: "I'm excited. I'm going to try to win it. I'm just going to be me and I'll be good. Shooters shoot." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 15, 2023

Herro joins fellow teammate Bam Adebayo during the All-Star weekend with Adebayo set to be in the actual game the day after the 3 point contest. The last Miami Heat player to win the contest was James Jones back in 2011. Although Heat Nation is all aware of Herro’s shooting touch, it seems like he will indeed be a serious underdog according to sports betting platforms.

SportsBetting has Tyler Herro has a 3-point contest longshot:

Buddy Hield +400

Damian Lillard +450

Jayson Tatum +500

Lauri Markkanen +500

Anfernee Simons +525

Kevin Huerter +600

Tyler Herro +600

Tyrese Haliburton +600 — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 15, 2023

Being overlooked is nothing the Heat aren’t used to, as they have been looked at as a sleeper team for quite some time now. Even after securing the number 1 seed in the East last season, nobody expected Miami to make it far in the playoffs. Nobody expected Miami to make the Finals in the bubble either. It would be great to once again prove the doubters wrong with Herro in this competition and get some much deserved nationally televised recognition.

The contest will take place this Saturday night, February 18 at 8:00 PM ET in Salt Lake City… let it fly Tyler!