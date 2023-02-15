 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (32-26) @ Brooklyn Nets (33-24)

Miami wraps up their final regular season game before the All-Star break.

By Surya Fernandez
Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Heat (32-36) hit the road to face the Brooklyn Nets (33-24) on Wednesday night in their final game before the All-Star break.

While the Heat’s injury list largely remains the same, Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for the first time in several weeks.

Injury Report:

MIAMI:

  • Tyler Herro (knee) — OUT
  • Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
  • Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT
  • Victor Oladipo (ankle) — OUT
  • Duncan Robinson (finger) — AVAILABLE
  • Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

NETS:

  • Not yet submitted

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Projected Starters (at time of publishing):

Nets Position Heat
Nets Position Heat
Spencer Dinwiddie PG Gabe Vincent
Mikal Bridges SG Max Strus
Dorian Finney-Smith SF Jimmy Butler
Cam Johnson PF Caleb Martin
Nic Claxton C Bam Adebayo

