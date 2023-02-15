NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (32-26) @ Brooklyn Nets (33-24)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (32-36) hit the road to face the Brooklyn Nets (33-24) on Wednesday night in their final game before the All-Star break.
While the Heat’s injury list largely remains the same, Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for the first time in several weeks.
Injury Report:
MIAMI:
- Tyler Herro (knee) — OUT
- Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
- Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT
- Victor Oladipo (ankle) — OUT
- Duncan Robinson (finger) — AVAILABLE
- Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT
NETS:
- Not yet submitted
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|Nets
|Position
|Heat
|Nets
|Position
|Heat
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Mikal Bridges
|SG
|Max Strus
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Cam Johnson
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Nic Claxton
|C
|Bam Adebayo
