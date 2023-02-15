NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (32-26) @ Brooklyn Nets (33-24)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (32-36) hit the road to face the Brooklyn Nets (33-24) on Wednesday night in their final game before the All-Star break.

While the Heat’s injury list largely remains the same, Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for the first time in several weeks.

Injury Report:

MIAMI:

Tyler Herro (knee) — OUT

Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT

Kyle Lowry (knee) — OUT

Victor Oladipo (ankle) — OUT

Duncan Robinson (finger) — AVAILABLE

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

NETS:

Not yet submitted

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST