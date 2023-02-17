2023 NBA All-Star Weekend Event Schedule

The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah is officially here! It will tip-off on Friday evening with the Celebrity game, and end on Sunday with the All-Star game. The Miami Heat will have one All-Star in Bam Adebayo, plus Tyler Herro participating in the 3-point contest and Heat legend Dwyane Wade captaining the Celebrity game.
Here’s a brief breakdown of each event this weekend!
Friday, Feb. 17
Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 7 p.m. ET
The All-Star Celebrity game will be the first big event to tip-off All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event will begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
This year, Utah Jazz team governor Ryan Smith and former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, a former minority owner of the Jazz, will be the honorary captains. Some of the notable players in the event will be Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, Grammy Award-nominated recording artist 21 Savage, former Detroit Lions wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, former 11-time MLB All-Star and three-time NL MVP Albert Pujols and WNBA All-Star Diamon DeShields, among others.
Here is the full team list:
Team Ryan
- Albert Pujols, former St. Louis Cardinals/Los Angeles Angels/Los Angeles Dodgers slugger
- Calvin Johnson, former Detroit Lions wide receiver
- Cordae, rapper/recording artist
- Diamond DeShields, WNBA All-Star for the Phoenix Mercury
- Everett Osborne, actor
- Guillermo Rodriguez, Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent
- Kane Brown, 5-time American Music Award winner
- Marcos Mion, TV host
- Ozuna, rapper/recording artist
- Ryan Smith, Utah Jazz governor/honorary captain
- Sinqua Walls, actor
- The Miz, WWE
Team Dwyane
- 21 Savage, rapper/recording artist
- Alex Toussaint, Peloton coach/Puma athlete
- Arike Ogunbowale, WNBA All-Star for the Dallas Wings
- DK Metcalf, current NFL wide receiver
- Dwyane Wade, three-time Heat champion/honorary captain
- Frances Tiafoe, tennis player
- Hasan Minhaj, comedian
- Janelle Monáe, actress/singer/songwriter
- Jesser, content creator
- Nicky Jam, Latin global music icon/actor
- Ranveer Singh, actor/NBA Brand Ambassador for India
- Simu Liu, actor
Jordan Rising Stars Game, 9 p.m. ET
For the second consecutive season, the Rising Stars game will be a four-team, three-game tournament. The four teams — Team Pau (Gasol), Team Deron (Williams), Team Joakim (Noah) and Team Jason (Terry) — will play at least one game that’s first to 40, and the winner of the two individual games will face off the championship, which will be first to 40.
The Rising Stars game is composed of rookies, sophomores and G-League Players (strictly for Team Jason). Each team has eight players. Let’s dive into the rosters:
Team Pau
- Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
- Benedict Mathurin, Pacers
- Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
- Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans
- Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
- Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
Team Deron
- AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
- Alperen Sengun, Rockets
- Bones Hyland, Los Angeles Clippers
- Franz Wagner, Magic
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
- Trey Murphy III, Pelicans
- Walker Kessler, Jazz
Team Joakim
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Jabari Smith Jr., Rockets
- Jalen Duren, Pistons
- Jalen Williams, Thunder
- Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks
Team Jason
- Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle
- Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
- Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats
- Mojave King, G League Ignite
- Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
- Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers
- Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
Matchups:
1.) Team Pau v. Team Deron (6 p.m. ET)
Moneyline: Team Pau (-130)
2.) Team Joakim v. Team Jason (6:30 p.m. ET)
Moneyline: Team Joakim (-190)
DraftKings Odds
Favorite to win the whole thing: Team Pau +150
Saturday, Feb. 18
NBA x HBCU Classic, 4 p.m. ET
The SWAC conference affair between Southern University and Grambling State University marks the second ever HBCU Classic, which will be televised on TNT, ESPN2 and NBATV on simulcast.
Grambling State is 17-8 with a 10-3 SWAC record this season, led by seniors Cam Christon (13.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and Shawndarius Cowart (10.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.4 apg). In conference play, the Tigers are third in offense and second in defense, but also lead the conference in effective field goal percentage.
Southern, meanwhile, is 13-13, but 9-4 in SWAC play. They boast the league’s second-best offense in SWAC competition and are second in effective field goal percentage, with their attack led by Brion Whitley (12.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg) and Bryson Etienne (11.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg).
“We are extremely excited and honored to represent Grambling State University at the NBA HBCU Classic,” said Grambling Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Trayvean Scott, via press release. “Grambling State is an iconic name brand. We knew when this opportunity was presented to us, it was the right decision to not only bring SWAC basketball to the NBA All-Star, but to continue to bring awareness and increased support to HBCU athletics.”
“I am very excited for our student-athletes, fans, supporters and alumni that we will take part in the second NBA HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star,” said Southern Director of Athletics, Roman Banks. “This allows Southern University’s brand to be showcased globally and we appreciate the NBA’s commitment to supporting our HBCU institutions. We are excited for everyone to see one of the great and historic rivalries between Grambling State and Southern University and to showcase the excellence and talent that has come to define student-athletes from the SWAC and HBCUs.”
State Farm All-Star Saturday Night:
The cream of the crop of the weekend that isn’t the actual game comes on Saturday evening ... or at least it’s supposed to be. Let’s start with the skills challenge!
Kia Skills Challenge:
For the second straight year, instead of each player competing against each other in a race of skills, there will be three separate teams with three separate rounds to display an array of skills. The first round will be a Team Relay (obstacle course), the second will be Team Passing and the third will focus on Team Shooting. The team with the most points at the end of the three rounds wins (tiebreaker is a half-court shot). Here are the three teams:
- Team Antetokounmpos (Giannis, Thanasis, Alex)
- Team Jazz (Kessler, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton)
- Team Rookies (Banchero, Ivey, Smith Jr.)
2023 NBA 3-point contest:
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
- Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers
- Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
- Julius Randle, Knicks
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
DraftKings Odds
Favorite: Lillard, Hield: +425
Best value: Herro, +550
Other Tyler Herro odds:
Round 1 score: o19.5 (-110)
For him to have the longest streak of makes: +500
For him to have the highest Round 1 score: +550
O/U 3.5 money ball makes: o3.5 (-150)
AT&T Slam Dunk Contest:
- Mac McClung, Sixers
- Jericho Sims, Knicks
- Kenyon Martin Jr., Rockets
- Trey Murphy III, Pelicans
Sunday, Feb. 19
NBA All-Star Game, 8:30 p.m. ET — Team Giannis v. Team LeBron:
Starters:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)
- LeBron James, Lakers (captain)
- Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
- Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
- Jayson Tatum, Celtics
- Joel Embiid, Sixers
- Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks
- Lauri Markkanen, Jazz
- Luka Doncic, Mavericks
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Reserves:
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Bam Adebayo, Heat
- Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
- De’Aaron Fox, Kings
- DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
- Domantas Sabonis, Kings
- Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies
- Jaylen Brown, Celtics
- Jrue Holiday, Bucks
- Julius Randle, Knicks
- Pascal Siakam, Raptors
- Paul George, Clippers
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
- Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers
Who will win?
In the five years that the team captains have drafted players from the All-Star pool, LeBron James has been apart of all five. His team has also won all five — by an average of 8.4 points — so it’s understandable why his team is a three-point favorite, even though we have no idea which player is on which team yet. We don’t know who he’ll draft yet, but can LeBron make it six? You can bet your answer here!
