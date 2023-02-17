Dwyane Wade named one of 12 finalists for the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame nominated 12 finalists for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class, and one of the headliners was none other than Miami Heat icon and the greatest player in franchise history, Dwyane Wade.

Wade, who played 16 NBA seasons and 14-and-a-half with the Heat, was a consummate professional throughout his NBA career and helped deliver each of franchise’s three NBA Titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013. He will always be remembered for his spectacular 2005-06 NBA Finals terror he went on against the Dallas Mavericks, when the then-24-year-old averaged 39.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and one block on 50.5/33.3/79.5 shooting splits in Games 3-6, winning the 2006 NBA Finals MVP.

Wade, who played collegiately at Marquette University from 2001-03, was drafted No. 5 overall to Miami in 2003. He spent his first 14 seasons with the Heat before playing one year with the Chicago Bulls, his hometown team, and an additional half-season with LeBron James for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was traded back to Miami at the deadline in 2017-18 and spent the rest of his career in the 305, where retired at the end of the 2018-19 season.

He was a 13-time All-Star, three-time champion, eight-time All-NBA member — including a pair of first-team appearances (2009-10) — and a three-time second-team All-Defensive team honoree (2005, ‘09-10). Wade was arguably the league’s best shot-blocking guard ever, averaging 0.8 per game — in addition to 1.5 steals. He remains the Heat’s all-time leader in points, assists, steals, field goals and games played, among others.

Wade earned two Olympic medals, including gold in 2008 in Beijing with the “Redeem Team,” where he led the team in scoring at 16.0 points per game. He also averaged 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 steals shooting 67.1 percent from the floor, 47.1 percent from 3-point range (2.1 attempts) and 73.6 percent from the charity stripe.

The best player in franchise history is getting the additional recognition he deserves, and it should surprise absolutely nobody when Wade eventually becomes a first-ballot Hall of Famer when the class gets announced on April 1.

One step closer to his guaranteed spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.



Congrats @DwyaneWade on being named a finalist in the class of 2023! pic.twitter.com/NVSNlVhutu — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 17, 2023

Who are the other 11 finalists?

Becky Hammon

Six-Time WNBA All-Star

Four-time All-WNBA honoree

Sixth all-time in assists (1708)

15th all-time in points (5841)

WNBA Champion (head coach, 2022)

David Hixon

Won 826 games at the Division-III level for Amherst

Two-time National Champion (2007, 2013)

20 NCAA Division III tournament appearances

Dirk Nowitzki

Played 21 years with Dallas Mavericks (1998-2019)

Sixth on NBA All-Time scoring list (31,560)

15th on NBA All-Time 3-point list (1982)

14-time All-Star

12-time All-NBA honoree

2011 NBA Champion

2011 NBA Finals MVP

2006-07 MVP

Gary Blair

Member of the Women’s College Basketball Hall of Fame

12th-most wins in Division-I women’s college basketball history with 852 in 37 seasons with Stephen F. Austin, Arkansas and Texas A&M

One-time National Champion (2011)

Led both Arkansas and Texas A&M to the Final Four

25 NCAA Tournament appearances

Gene Bess

All-time winningest college coach with 1,300 wins, coaching 50 seasons at Three Rivers Community College

23-time NJCAA Regional Championships

Two-time NJCAA Champion (1979, 1992)

First ever NJCAA coach to reach 1,000, 1,100 and 1,200 wins

Gene Keady

Member of the College Basketball Hall of Fame

Head coach for 27 seasons, including 25 for Purdue (1980-2005) and the other two with Western Kentucky (1978-80)

Five-time National Coach of Year (1984, 1988, 1994, 1996, 2000)

Led Purdue to 17 NCAA Tournaments, WKU to one

Gregg Popovich

NBA all-time wins leader (1,358 and counting)

Three-time NBA Coach of the Year (2003, 2012, 2014)

Five-time NBA Champion (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

Helped the San Antonio Spurs make the playoffs 22 consecutive times (1997-2019)

Led San Antonio to 19 50-win seasons, including six 60-win seasons

Jennifer Azzi

First-team All-American with Stanford Cardinals in 1988-89 and 1989-90

National Champion in 1990, earning Final Four MVP and West Region MVP

Naismith Player of the Year award honoree in 1990

Pac-10 player of the year in 1989 and 1989

Three-time gold medalist, including in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics

Marian Washington

Member of the Women’s College Basketball Hall of Fame

Kansas women’s basketball head coach for 31 years

Led Kansas to 11 NCAA Tournaments

First African American women to coach the U.S. in international competition in 1982

Two-time Big Eight Coach of the Year, one-time Big 12 coach of the Year

Pau Gasol

Played 18 seasons with Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks

Six-time All-Star

Four-time All-NBA honoree

Two-time NBA Champion (2009, 2010)

2001-02 Rookie of the Year

Tony Parker

Played 18 NBA Seasons (17 with Spurs from 2001-2018; one with Hornets ‘18-19)

Six-time All-Star

Four-time All-NBA honoree

Four-time NBA Champion (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

2006-07 NBA Finals MVP

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.