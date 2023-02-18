 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Should Kevin Love start at power forward?

Doing so would move Caleb Martin to his role as the backup wing from last season.

By Diego Quezada
Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Shams Charania reported earlier today that the Miami Heat have emerged as leaders to sign Kevin Love. Charania said that Miami’s ability to offer a defined role for the 2016 NBA champion is a leading factor.

Now, what would that defined role be? Love has started a grand total of seven games the last two games — remember when John Hollinger said that Love deserved to win Sixth Man of the Year over Tyler Herro? But some have said that Love should start at power forward.

Now, Love wouldn’t offer the stout defense that Jae Crowder and P.J. Tucker offered in 2020 and 2022, respectively. As I’ve argued before, he’s not doing much to turn around this otherwise dreary season. But he can help a Heat offense that has profoundly lacked shooting.

He can start next to Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler as a floor-spacer. Caleb Martin will go back to playing as the backup wing. Depending on the night and match-up, he may close some games.

Erik Spoelstra will now have the ability to go small if he wants — adding Victor Oladipo and shifting Butler over to the four — or play a more traditional lineup with Love and Adebayo at power forward and center.

