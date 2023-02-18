Should Kevin Love start at power forward?

Shams Charania reported earlier today that the Miami Heat have emerged as leaders to sign Kevin Love. Charania said that Miami’s ability to offer a defined role for the 2016 NBA champion is a leading factor.

The Miami Heat have emerged as leaders to sign five-time All-Star Kevin Love after he completes buyout with Cleveland, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Interested teams believe Miami's ability to offer a defined role and playoff positioning are leading factors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 18, 2023

Now, what would that defined role be? Love has started a grand total of seven games the last two games — remember when John Hollinger said that Love deserved to win Sixth Man of the Year over Tyler Herro? But some have said that Love should start at power forward.

This may sound crazy but I’m starting Kevin Love but only playing him 20 mpg if I’m Spo. Let’s put Caleb back in his proper role. — Massage Gun Kelly (@Alf954) February 18, 2023

Now, Love wouldn’t offer the stout defense that Jae Crowder and P.J. Tucker offered in 2020 and 2022, respectively. As I’ve argued before, he’s not doing much to turn around this otherwise dreary season. But he can help a Heat offense that has profoundly lacked shooting.

Kevin Love in 12 games this season when playing 23+ mins: 13.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 50 3P% on 7 attempts.pic.twitter.com/uHlfVc7tQk — Simon Smith (@SimonSperling) February 16, 2023

He can start next to Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler as a floor-spacer. Caleb Martin will go back to playing as the backup wing. Depending on the night and match-up, he may close some games.

Erik Spoelstra will now have the ability to go small if he wants — adding Victor Oladipo and shifting Butler over to the four — or play a more traditional lineup with Love and Adebayo at power forward and center.