GAME PREVIEW: Heat continue road trip in an important bout against Knicks

The Miami Heat, winners of five of their last seven and 18 of their last 27, will continue their four-game road trip in a game against the New York Knicks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Heat picked up a crucial road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday 100-97, moving to 1.5 games behind the Cavs for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. The Knicks, meanwhile, currently sit two games behind the 6th-seeded Heat.
New York’s also lost six of their last eight, including a 129-123 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, despite Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle combining for 60 points, albeit on middling efficiency.
Miami picking up a win on Thursday would put them seven games above .500 for the first time all season. The Heat are 12-14 (1.4 NET Rating) on the road this season while New York is 12-14 (1.6 NET RTG) at home. Miami will also presumably have its preferred starting lineup — Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo — for the 21st time (they’re 10-10 in all games the quintet’s started this season).
INACTIVE/INJURIES:
MIAMI:
- Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
- Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
- Victor Oladipo (ankle) — DOUBTFUL
- Orlando Robinson (thumb) — OUT
- Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT
- Gabe Vincent (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE
- Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT
KNICKS:
- DaQuan Jeffries (G-League) — OUT
- Trevor Keels (G-League) — OUT
- Mitchell Robinson (thumb) — OUT
PROJECTED STARTING 5:
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|KNICKS:
|HEAT:
|KNICKS:
|HEAT:
|Jalen Brunson
|G
|Kyle Lowry
|Quentin Grimes
|G
|Tyler Herro
|RJ Barrett
|F
|Jimmy Butler
|Julius Randle
|F
|Caleb Martin
|Jericho Sims
|C
|Bam Adebayo
BROADCAST INFO:
Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!
Loading comments...