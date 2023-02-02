 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (29-23) at New York Knicks (27-25)

Amid trade rumors, the Heat continue their road trip in New York.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: New York Knicks at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (29-23) continue their road trip with a Thursday night showdown against the New York Knicks (27-25).

Gabe Vincent has been upgraded to probable, but Victor Oladipo is out with a right ankle sprain. Orlando Robinson joins the regulars on the injury list after injuring thumb against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The game will tip-off at 7:30pm .

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

  • Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
  • Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
  • Victor Oladipo (ankle) — OUT
  • Orlando Robinson (thumb) — OUT
  • Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT
  • Gabe Vincent (ankle) — PROBABLE
  • Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

KNICKS:

  • DaQuan Jeffries (G-League) — OUT
  • Trevor Keels (G-League) — OUT
  • Mitchell Robinson (thumb) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Knicks Position Heat
Knicks Position Heat
Jalen Brunson PG Kyle Lowry
Quentin Grimes SG Tyler Herro
RJ Barrett SF Jimmy Butler
Julius Randle PF Caleb Martin
Jericho Sims C Bam Adebayo

