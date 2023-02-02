NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (29-23) at New York Knicks (27-25)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (29-23) continue their road trip with a Thursday night showdown against the New York Knicks (27-25).
Gabe Vincent has been upgraded to probable, but Victor Oladipo is out with a right ankle sprain. Orlando Robinson joins the regulars on the injury list after injuring thumb against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The game will tip-off at 7:30pm .
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat
- Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT
- Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
- Victor Oladipo (ankle) — OUT
- Orlando Robinson (thumb) — OUT
- Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT
- Gabe Vincent (ankle) — PROBABLE
- Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT
KNICKS:
- DaQuan Jeffries (G-League) — OUT
- Trevor Keels (G-League) — OUT
- Mitchell Robinson (thumb) — OUT
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Knicks
|Position
|Heat
|Knicks
|Position
|Heat
|Jalen Brunson
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Quentin Grimes
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|RJ Barrett
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Julius Randle
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Jericho Sims
|C
|Bam Adebayo
