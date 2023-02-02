NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (29-23) at New York Knicks (27-25)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (29-23) continue their road trip with a Thursday night showdown against the New York Knicks (27-25).

Gabe Vincent has been upgraded to probable, but Victor Oladipo is out with a right ankle sprain. Orlando Robinson joins the regulars on the injury list after injuring thumb against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The game will tip-off at 7:30pm .

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Jamal Cain (G-League) — OUT

Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT

Victor Oladipo (ankle) — OUT

Orlando Robinson (thumb) — OUT

Duncan Robinson (finger) — OUT

Gabe Vincent (ankle) — PROBABLE

Omer Yurtseven (ankle) — OUT

KNICKS:

DaQuan Jeffries (G-League) — OUT

Trevor Keels (G-League) — OUT

Mitchell Robinson (thumb) — OUT

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST