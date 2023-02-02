Adebayo, but not Butler, selected to All-Star Game

Last season, Jimmy Butler was named an NBA All-Star. But an early-season Bam Adebayo injury that required surgery left him off the list.

This season, Adebayo was announced as an All-Star reserve today. But Jimmy Butler did not make the selection, as his 15 missed games likely docked him points among the coaches, who choose the All-Star reserves. Besides, it was a safe bet that the sixth-seeded Miami Heat wouldn’t get two All-Stars.

NEW: Bam Adebayo is an All-Star for the second time in his NBA career. But Jimmy Butler was not selected https://t.co/3swrTiDyHM Both Adebayo and Butler had strong All-Star cases, but East coaches selected Adebayo as the Heat's All-Star — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) February 3, 2023

This marks the second time Adebayo has been named an All-Star. When he made the All-Star Game for the first time in 2020 — in just his third season — some thought that the Heat center would be a perennial All-Star for the rest of his career. But no one on the Heat was named an All-Star in 2021, as the Heat got off to a 7-14 start. (Butler did receive a selection to the All-NBA Third Team.)

And Adebayo’s injury prevented him from being named to the All-Star Game last year. It’s good to see Adebayo recognized for his contributions this season. He’s had a great year.