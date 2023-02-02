BREAKING: Bam Adebayo officially named 2022-2023 NBA All-Star reserve

The NBA All-Star reserves have been announced, and Bam Adebayo will be the lone Miami Heat player represented at the All-Star game. Adebayo makes the team as a reserve for the second time in his early NBA career. This was much deserved for the big man, as he is putting up career numbers with a stat line of 21.4 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.1 APG, and 1.1 SPG on 54% shooting from the field. He is also shooting 78% from the free throw line and contributing 0.8 BPG, all while providing All-NBA defense night in and night out.

BREAKING. Bam Adebayo has just been named an NBA All-Star w averages of 21.4PPG-10RPG-3.1APG-53.9%FG-78.8%FT + elite D



He joins Tim Hardaway, Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, LeBron James, & Jimmy Butler as multiple-time All-Stars in franchise history pic.twitter.com/TL0pqJVAgf — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) February 3, 2023

Adebayo has been a dominant force consistently all season long. He has only missed a few games in the middle of an injury plagued Miami Heat season. So he’s been available and he’s been producing. There has been clear improvement in his game, as the mid range jumper has turned into a wheel house type of shot for Bam. He has worked on improving that jump shot every year, and it is great to see him benefiting from the results. Not only has his offensive game improved, but he continues to be one of the best defenders in the NBA. The versatility is amazing to watch as he can guard positions 1-5 all at an elite level.

The rest of the All-Star reserves were also announced, but no Jimmy Butler.

2022-23 NBA East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2023

It is no secret that Jimmy Butler is obviously an All-Star caliber player, but it seems like his availability could have been a big reason in keeping him out of making the cut. Personally, even with the amount of games Butler missed I still think his performances have been good enough to crack the roster. There's 2 or 3 guys on there that he could have easily made it over. However, as a 6X All-Star already, he could use the time off to rest and enjoy himself, while being proud in his much younger teammate Adebayo.

Bam joins the reserves and the East starters Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo in Salt Lake City in a couple weeks. Heat Nation everywhere is proud of Adebayo, and if anyone on the team this year deserves it, it’s got to be him.



Congratulations, Bam!