 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Heat to remain without Lowry, Yurtseven for now

On the other hand, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo are expected to return.

By Diego Quezada
/ new
Miami Heat v New York Knicks Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Miami Heat held their first practice since the All-Star break today. And Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported today that Miami will have to play without Kyle Lowry and Omer Yurtseven for now.

According to Chiang, Erik Spoelstra said that Yurtseven took part in non-contact work during the practice. He’ll next likely join the Sioux Falls Skyforce for some five-on-five work.

Yurtseven’s continued absence — he still has yet to make his season debut — informs Miami’s decision to sign Cody Zeller to a standard contract instead of converting Orlando Robinson’s two-way deal to a standard contract. Robinson has just four games left on his limit of being on the active roster for up to 50 games.

Lowry did not practice today, but Chiang said, “there’s optimism around the team that he’ll ... make his return to game action within the next two weeks.” Lowry stayed away from the team leading up to the All-Star break, which fueled rumors of a possible trade. He’ll miss his seventh consecutive game when he sits out the Heat’s road game at the Milwaukee Bucks Friday.

As for good news, both Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro are expected to play tomorrow.

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...