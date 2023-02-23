Hot Hot Hoops Podcast - Episode 8: NBA All-Star break, Kevin Love’s impact with the Heat

Our latest episode of the Hot Hot Hoops Miami Heat NBA Podcast is here!

HHH writers Daniel Riccio, Brandon Di Perno, and Matt Hanifan give their thoughts on another lackluster NBA All-Star weekend, the buyout acquisitions of Kevin Love and Cody Zeller, the varying degrees of what Love’s impact could be and making sense of Kevin Lowry’s role moving forward for the final stretch of the regular season.

