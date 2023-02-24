Game Preview: Miami Heat face rival Bucks on the road in Kevin Love’s debut

Game Story:

The Miami Heat went into the All-Star break sporting a 32-27 record, good for 7th seed in the East. They are just .5 games out of 6th and 2.5 out of 5th, but the last couple match ups before the break were pretty disappointing. It was clear this Heat team needed some sort of spark, some sort of new dynamic.

Well, now they have that, with the additions of 5X all-star Kevin Love and Cody Zeller. Miami benefited from the buyout market and added some much needed front court depth, and Love is set to make his Heat debut tonight in Milwaukee.

Kevin Love says he’s ready to go tomorrow. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 23, 2023

It will surely be interesting and exciting for all of Heat Nation to see some new faces and especially what kind of spark a player of Love’s caliber can bring to this team. With Omer Yurtseven still not quite ready for his return, although it should be pretty soon, it is expected that Cody Zeller will be getting back up big minutes for tonight too.

As for the role with Love, he could either wind up being the new starting PF or get a nice chunk of minutes off the bench. His exact role won’t be known probably until before tip off when the starting 5 is announced.

With everybody else, it looks like Miami will have their regular rotation available besides Kyle Lowry. Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo are both ready to go after sitting out a few games before the break.



Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro both went through full practice today



Dipo when asked: “You see the sweat, yessuh.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) February 23, 2023

For the first time in a while, coach Erik Spoelstra will have a lot of depth to work with. Which will only get better once Lowry and Yurtseven return soon.

Victor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry 6th & 7th men off the bench.



Caleb Martin and Max Strus 8th and 9th men.



Robinson, Zeller, Highsmith and Yurtseven wherever after that.



Bench depth is legitimately insane. #HEATCulture | #HeatIn5 — Miami HEAT UK (@TheMiamiHeatUK) February 23, 2023

It looks like the Bucks will be without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo as he is listed as doubtful with a wrist injury. This is the 3rd time this season the former MVP hasn’t been able to suit up against the Heat, and the Heat are 2-0 in those situations.

However, they should have pretty much everybody else available, including Kris Middleton. Jae Crowder is also expected to debut for the Bucks tonight. This is going to be a competitive game, nothing Heat fans aren’t used to this season. It’s important that Miami gets off to a good start and keeps their foot on the gas throughout. You never want to allow a team like the Bucks to go on runs.

The Heat-Bucks rivalry will take place at 7:30 PM ET and nationally televised on ESPN.

Injury Report:

Heat

Tyler Herro, probable

Kyle Lowry, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, doubtful

Pat Connaughton, doubtful

Wesley Matthews, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Kevin Love

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Gabe Vincent

Bucks

Grayson Allen

Jae Crowder

Brook Lopez

Kris Middleton

Jrue Holiday

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN & Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

