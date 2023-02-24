NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (32-27) @ Milwaukee Bucks (41-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (32-27) are back in action after the NBA All-Star break with a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks (41-17) at the Fiserv Forum. The game will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN as well as Bally Sports Sun.
Veteran newcomers Kevin Love and Cody Zeller are active for the Heat tonight, with Love included in the starting lineup alongside Tyler Herro — who was upgraded from probable to available earlier today.
For the Bucks, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has also been upgraded and is now available and starting for the Bucks.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Tyler Herro, available
- Kyle Lowry, out
- Nikola Jovic, out
- Omer Yurtseven, out
Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, available
- Pat Connaughton, out
- Wesley Matthews, out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Projected Starters (at time of publishing):
|Bucks
|Position
|Heat
|Bucks
|Position
|Heat
|Jevon Carter
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Jrue Holiday
|SG
|Max Strus
|Grayson Allen
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Brook Lopez
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...