NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (32-27) @ Milwaukee Bucks (41-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (32-27) are back in action after the NBA All-Star break with a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks (41-17) at the Fiserv Forum. The game will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN as well as Bally Sports Sun.

Veteran newcomers Kevin Love and Cody Zeller are active for the Heat tonight, with Love included in the starting lineup alongside Tyler Herro — who was upgraded from probable to available earlier today.

For the Bucks, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has also been upgraded and is now available and starting for the Bucks.

Injury Report:

Heat

Tyler Herro, available

Kyle Lowry, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, available

Pat Connaughton, out

Wesley Matthews, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST