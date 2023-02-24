 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (32-27) @ Milwaukee Bucks (41-17)

Kevin Love will start tonight for the Heat in his first game with the team.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (32-27) are back in action after the NBA All-Star break with a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks (41-17) at the Fiserv Forum. The game will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN as well as Bally Sports Sun.

Veteran newcomers Kevin Love and Cody Zeller are active for the Heat tonight, with Love included in the starting lineup alongside Tyler Herro — who was upgraded from probable to available earlier today.

For the Bucks, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has also been upgraded and is now available and starting for the Bucks.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Tyler Herro, available
  • Kyle Lowry, out
  • Nikola Jovic, out
  • Omer Yurtseven, out

Bucks

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, available
  • Pat Connaughton, out
  • Wesley Matthews, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Projected Starters (at time of publishing):

Bucks Position Heat
Bucks Position Heat
Jevon Carter PG Gabe Vincent
Jrue Holiday SG Max Strus
Grayson Allen SF Jimmy Butler
Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Kevin Love
Brook Lopez C Bam Adebayo

