NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (32-28) @ Charlotte Hornets (18-43)

The Miami Heat (32-28) return to action tonight on the second night of a back to back set with a road game against the Charlotte Hornets (18-43) on Saturday night.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Omer Yurtseven, out
- Kyle Lowry, out
- Nikola Jovic, out
Hornets
- Cody Martin, out
- PJ Washington, out
- James Bouknight, out (G League)
- Theo Maledon, out (G League)
- Bryce McGowens, out (G League)
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST
Projected Starters:
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Terry Rozier
|SG
|Max Strus
|Gordon Hayward
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|JT Thor
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Mark Williams
|C
|Bam Adebayo
