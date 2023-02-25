NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (32-28) @ Charlotte Hornets (18-43)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (32-28) return to action tonight on the second night of a back to back set with a road game against the Charlotte Hornets (18-43) on Saturday night.

Injury Report:

Heat

Omer Yurtseven, out

Kyle Lowry, out

Nikola Jovic, out

Hornets

Cody Martin, out

PJ Washington, out

James Bouknight, out (G League)

Theo Maledon, out (G League)

Bryce McGowens, out (G League)

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST