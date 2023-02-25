 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (32-28) @ Charlotte Hornets (18-43)

Heat look to end three-game losing streak against the lowly Hornets.`

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (32-28) return to action tonight on the second night of a back to back set with a road game against the Charlotte Hornets (18-43) on Saturday night.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Omer Yurtseven, out
  • Kyle Lowry, out
  • Nikola Jovic, out

Hornets

  • Cody Martin, out
  • PJ Washington, out
  • James Bouknight, out (G League)
  • Theo Maledon, out (G League)
  • Bryce McGowens, out (G League)

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on ESPN, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST

Projected Starters:

Hornets Position Heat
LaMelo Ball PG Gabe Vincent
Terry Rozier SG Max Strus
Gordon Hayward SF Jimmy Butler
JT Thor PF Kevin Love
Mark Williams C Bam Adebayo

