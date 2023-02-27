NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (32-29) @ Philadelphia 76ers (39-20)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (32-29) try to end their four game losing streak tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers (39-20) at the Wells Fargo Center.

Kevin Love and Tyler Herro are now listed as available for tonight after making appearing on the injury list earlier today.

Injury Report:

Heat

Kyle Lowry, out

Jama Calin, out (G League)

Omer Yurtseven, out

Nikola Jovic, out

76ers

Dewayne Dedmon, out

Louis King, out

Mac McClung, out

Jaden Springer, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST