NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (32-29) @ Philadelphia 76ers (39-20)

Miami tries their luck tonight with a mostly intact roster.

By Surya Fernandez
Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (32-29) try to end their four game losing streak tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers (39-20) at the Wells Fargo Center.

Kevin Love and Tyler Herro are now listed as available for tonight after making appearing on the injury list earlier today.

Injury Report:

Heat

  • Kyle Lowry, out
  • Jama Calin, out (G League)
  • Omer Yurtseven, out
  • Nikola Jovic, out

76ers

  • Dewayne Dedmon, out
  • Louis King, out
  • Mac McClung, out
  • Jaden Springer, out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST

Projected Starters:

76ers Position Heat
James Harden PG Gabe Vincent
De’Anthony Melton SG Max Strus
Tobias Harris SF Jimmy Butler
PJ Tucker PF Kevin Love
Joel Embiid C Bam Adebayo

