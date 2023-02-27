NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (32-29) @ Philadelphia 76ers (39-20)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (32-29) try to end their four game losing streak tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers (39-20) at the Wells Fargo Center.
Kevin Love and Tyler Herro are now listed as available for tonight after making appearing on the injury list earlier today.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Kyle Lowry, out
- Jama Calin, out (G League)
- Omer Yurtseven, out
- Nikola Jovic, out
76ers
- Dewayne Dedmon, out
- Louis King, out
- Mac McClung, out
- Jaden Springer, out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST
Projected Starters:
|76ers
|Position
|Heat
|76ers
|Position
|Heat
|James Harden
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|De’Anthony Melton
|SG
|Max Strus
|Tobias Harris
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|PJ Tucker
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Joel Embiid
|C
|Bam Adebayo
