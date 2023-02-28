 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Goran Dragic is available. A Heat reunion is unlikely.

The Heat still hope for Kyle Lowry to return.

By Diego Quezada
Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls waived former Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic today, but Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Heat are not pursuing him.

In an article today, Jackson said that the “Heat could become more of a possibility for Dragic” if the Miami front office loses faith about Kyle Lowry’s return. The Heat just ruled out Lowry for Miami’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow with knee soreness, his 10th consecutive missed game.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because it is. A year ago this month, Dragic was a free agent. After Miami traded Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to the Toronto Raptors for Lowry, the Raptors dealt Dragic at the deadline to the San Antonio Spurs, who waived him.

But the Heat held the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and Gabe Vincent emerged as a quality backup point guard. There didn’t seem to be a role for him in Miami. He signed with the Brooklyn Nets to wrap up last season.

This year, the Heat are facing a play-in tournament. Lowry’s play, which caused some consternation in his first year with Miami, has only drawn more groans from Heat fans after an injury-plagued playoffs and a pedestrian second season. (In the Heat’s season opener, Dragic made four 3-poniters while Lowry scored just two points.) Despite a strong performance in last night’s win over the Sixers, Vincent has regressed.

And yet, the Heat would need to release someone to make room for Dragic if Miami even had interest. The Heat have the maximum 15 players on standard contracts.

